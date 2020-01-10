An Ambulance flipped on Highway 19 one kilometre south of the Cook Creek intersection. Reports are that the ambulance attendants are OK. Photo by Gary Mugford

UPDATE: Ambulance flips on Highway 19 en route to Courtenay

No injuries reported

Witnesses say there were no injuries when an ambulance veered off Highway 19 and flipped in the meridian.

BC Emergency Health Services communications officer, Shannon Miller, said the ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time.

“Around 10:40 this morning one of our paramedic crews out of Courtenay was headed back to their home station when they were flipped on their roof in poor road conditions, one kilometre south of Cook Creek Road on the Inland Island Highway,” said Miller. “The crew was returning from a patient transport to hospital so were alone in the ambulance.

“Early reports are the crew is fine. We are grateful everyone is OK.”

RCMP are advising drivers to take extra caution, or avoid travelling unless necessary.


UPDATE: Ambulance flips on Highway 19 en route to Courtenay

No injuries reported

