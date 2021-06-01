An all-day power outage scheduled for North Island

Another all-day power has been tentatively scheduled for the North Island region.

The power is expected to be out on Thursday, July 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to crews having to perform “critical maintanence work and replace end of life transmission structures that feed the North Island,” stated BC Hydro via news release. “During this outage, we will also perform distribution system maintenance, substation maintenance and vegetation work to lesse future impacts.”

The outage will impact all North Island communities from Woss to the tip of Vancouver Island, including Cormorant and Malcolm Island.

power outages