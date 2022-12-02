The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anchor issue causing BC Ferries delays between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of British Columbia drops anchor off Mayne Island

A BC Ferries vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor near Mayne Island.

The 1 p.m. sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen is moving again after The Spirit of British Columbia experienced starboard anchor issues.

Passengers on board reported on social media that the vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor.

On board, Bob Ransford tweeted crews are still trying to dislodge the anchor. He said passengers are experiencing strong “shuddering” as the crew tries to resolve the situation.

The evening sailing from Swartz Bay at 5 p.m. has been canceled, with the 7 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 9 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay at risk of being canceled.

More to come…

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Greater Victoria, mainland

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerries

Previous story
MP Rachel Blaney raises questions about weather stations after deadly plane crash
Next story
Fraser Valley man ordered to stop smoking cannabis from his strata property patio

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Nov. 14. (Photo courtesy YouTube)
MP Rachel Blaney raises questions about weather stations after deadly plane crash

Left to right: Marina Hargrave, the lead for Port Hardy/North Island, and her daughter Park Hargrave. (Submitted photo)
Shoebox project underway in the North Island until early December

A memorial was set up for Jared Lowndes at the Campbell River Tim Hortons where the incident took place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
‘Reasonable grounds’ to consider charges in fatal Campbell River police shooting: watchdog

An aerial view of Alert Bay, located on Cormorant Island. (alertbay.ca photo)
Cormorant Island’s health-care crisis continues on, with no end in sight