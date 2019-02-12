Duncan

And the snowiest community on Vancouver Island is…

Black Press reporters break out their tape measures to determine winter warrior bragging rights

You want to get away from all this snow? You might want to head up to Mount Washington.

OK, that’s an exaggeration, given that the ski hill boasts a base of 225 centimetres, but only 11 of those centimetres fell Monday and overnight Tuesday, while communities across the rest of the Island are reporting 15 centimetres or more.

Black Press reporters took out their measuring sticks from Victoria to Campbell River this morning to check on how much snow has accumulated over the past few days.

Is it still snowing where you are?

And the winner — if you want to call it that — is Chemainus.

“We have 51 cm on the ground right now in Chemainus according to our local weather observer Chris Carss, so slightly more than a foot and a half, I guess, if my calculations are correct,” Chemainus Courier editor Don Bodger reports.

Environment Canada reported just a trace snowfall in the Port Hardy area, which largely escaped the white stuff, but even the West Coast got some snow — about four centimetres — even if it’s not looking like it will stick around, according to Westerly News editor Andrew Bailey.

“Not a whole lot in Ucluelet. Snowed overnight but rain has made it all slush,” he reports. “Icy roads though so school is cancelled.”

Elsewhere around the Island:

  • 44 centimetres in Duncan
  • 43 centimetres in Ladysmith
  • 39 centimetres in Whiskey Creek
  • 26 centimetres in Lake Cowichan
  • 25 centimetres in Colwood
  • Between 12 and 25 centimetres in Nanaimo
  • 20 centimetres in Sidney
  • Between 20 and 30 centimetres in Parksville/Qualicum
  • Between 15 and 30 centimetres in Port Alberni
  • 17 centimetres in Campbell River.
  • 17 cm in downtown Victoria
  • 15 cm in James Bay
  • 10 centimetres in Courtenay
  • 4 centimetres in Comox

Remember, these measurements are all anecdotal and unofficial. Totals can vary significantly across a community.

If you are interested in taking a measurement where you are, Environment Canada explains how.

Readers are encouraged to share their results.

RELATED: Greater Victoria snowfall breaks 2014 record

 

