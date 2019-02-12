And the snowiest community on Vancouver Island is…

You want to get away from all this snow? You might want to head up to Mount Washington.

OK, that’s an exaggeration, given that the ski hill boasts a base of 225 centimetres, but only 11 of those centimetres fell Monday and overnight Tuesday, while communities across the rest of the Island are reporting 15 centimetres or more.

Black Press reporters took out their measuring sticks from Victoria to Campbell River this morning to check on how much snow has accumulated over the past few days.

And the winner — if you want to call it that — is Chemainus.

“We have 51 cm on the ground right now in Chemainus according to our local weather observer Chris Carss, so slightly more than a foot and a half, I guess, if my calculations are correct,” Chemainus Courier editor Don Bodger reports.

Environment Canada reported just a trace snowfall in the Port Hardy area, which largely escaped the white stuff, but even the West Coast got some snow — about four centimetres — even if it’s not looking like it will stick around, according to Westerly News editor Andrew Bailey.

“Not a whole lot in Ucluelet. Snowed overnight but rain has made it all slush,” he reports. “Icy roads though so school is cancelled.”

Elsewhere around the Island:

44 centimetres in Duncan

43 centimetres in Ladysmith

39 centimetres in Whiskey Creek

26 centimetres in Lake Cowichan

25 centimetres in Colwood

Between 12 and 25 centimetres in Nanaimo

20 centimetres in Sidney

Between 20 and 30 centimetres in Parksville/Qualicum

Between 15 and 30 centimetres in Port Alberni

17 centimetres in Campbell River.

17 cm in downtown Victoria

15 cm in James Bay

10 centimetres in Courtenay

4 centimetres in Comox

Remember, these measurements are all anecdotal and unofficial. Totals can vary significantly across a community.

If you are interested in taking a measurement where you are, Environment Canada explains how.

Snow is falling over much of the south coast right now. If you wish to take snow measurements, please refer to the attached image on how to measure new snowfall. We're appreciative of the snowfall reports we receive via phone and twitter. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/PRnFduivXq — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) February 12, 2019

Readers are encouraged to share their results.

