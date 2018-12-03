Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Andrew Scheer promises more cash for police to combat gun and gang violence

Scheer to also audit jail programs to ensure inmates are ready to rejoin society when time is served

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is promising more money for police to combat gun and gang violence and says he will audit Canadian jail programs to make sure inmates are ready to rejoin society when their sentences are up.

Scheer released the third and final part of his public-safety policy today, with six proposals.

He says he has heard from Canadians who are concerned about a surge in gun violence this year in Canada, and believes the best way to address these concerns is to better equip police with the tools they need to do their jobs.

Scheer is promising new funding and grants for police, stronger background checks for people seeing gun licenses and a 25-per-cent boost to the youth gang-prevention fund.

Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

The Conservative leader says he will also audit the $60 million spent every year on prisoner job- and skills-training programs to measure their effectiveness.

Scheer has previously announced he would bring in more punitive measures for gang members and organized crime and has taken a strong stance against a handgun ban, instead promoting policy ideas that target criminals who use weapons illegally.

Baloney Meter: Will tougher penalties for gang members make Canada safer?

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bear cub, rescued near Tofino, dies in strangulation accident
Next story
B.C. whale-watching group uses surcharge to boost salmon, science for killer whales

Just Posted

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Chief Administrative Officer Sue Harvey’s retirement announced by Town of Port McNeill

Deputy Administrator Pete Nelson-Smith has been promoted to acting administrator until Dec. 17.

A Brush with Henschel: Hecht Beach at low tide

This beach defies literary description so I will let the painting fill in the blanks!

Rainbow Country Daycare selected as prototype site for B.C. childcare initiative

The daycare is the only one across the North Island that was selected for the cost-saving program.

Sunset Elementary School films music video for national class challenge

Students take part in exciting challenge for chance to win $5,000 worth of instruments.

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Crashes in Chetwynd, Lytton, North Vancouver, the Shuswap, near Prince George and near Squamish

B.C. school locks bathrooms after too many students caught vaping

Seycove Secondary in North Vancouver sent a bulletin out to parents

Canada has ‘high level of confidence’ USMCA will be ratified in U.S.: Morneau

Donald Trump said he planned to give formal notice of his intentions to withdraw from NAFTA, which would give American lawmakers six months to approve the USMCA

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Of Canada’s 16 Chinook populations, 13 are declining and eight are endangered

Black Press Media challenges publication ban on name of B.C. school stabbing victim

Victim’s family feels ‘muzzled’ by ban implemented by BC Review Board without consultation

Security committee review of Trudeau’s India trip finds ‘gaps’ in vetting

Prime Minister met with Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986

B.C. whale-watching group uses surcharge to boost salmon, science for killer whales

Prince of Whales Whale Watching says the conservation fee charged to passengers will rise from $2 to $5

Santa Parade returns to the streets of Port Hardy

Candy was tossed from festive vehicles to local families who gathered to watch the parade.

Most Read