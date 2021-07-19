Canadian and U.S. flags fly above the Peace Arch at the Canada-USA border in Surrey, B.C. Canada has announced U.S. residents can visit without border testing starting Aug. 9 if they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Canadian and U.S. flags fly above the Peace Arch at the Canada-USA border in Surrey, B.C. Canada has announced U.S. residents can visit without border testing starting Aug. 9 if they are fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Another 156 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, one senior care home outbreak

B.C. public health teams confirmed 56 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, 60 on Sunday and 40 more on Monday, with two additional deaths related to the coronavirus in the Lower Mainland over the weekend.

Last week B.C. reported 54 new confirmed infections on Thursday and 45 on Friday, with the seven-day moving average of daily cases dipping to 41 by the end of the week.

As senior care homes entered their first day of expanded visitation under public health orders effective July 19, the health ministry reported one new outbreak at Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge, the first in more than a week. An acute care outbreak at Laurel Place in Surrey Memorial Hospital continues to be monitored, with all other B.C. hospitals, long-term care and assisted living facilities free of infections with most staff and residents vaccinated.

There are currently 653 active cases of COVID-19 being monitored, up one from Friday, with 49 people in hospital, down from 60 on Friday, and 12 in intensive care, the same as Friday’s total.

The new cases from July 17 to 19, by region, are:

• 13 new cases in Fraser Health, 163 active

• eight new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 259 active

• 21 new cases in Interior Health, 164 active

• one new case in Northern Health, 29 active

• two new cases in Island Health, 30 active

RELATED: Tests waived for fully vaccinated U.S. visitors as of Aug. 9

RELATED: B.C. premier says province ready for international visitors

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. woman launches online campaign for tougher laws after dog killed by 2 pit bulls
Next story
‘Better job’ needed in teaching Canadians about residential schools: Carey Price

Just Posted

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

Ladysmith Secondary School teachers William Taylor and Mandy ‘yutustanaat’ Jones were interviewed in front of the welcome figure as part of the documentary Cedar is Life. (Cole Schisler photo)
Upcoming documentary ‘Cedar Is Life’ to film in the North Island

Ray Goodwin (l-r), Leanne McIntee, Tracy Armstrong and Grady Stotz with the Mobile Outreach Unit for Health and Support Services (MOUHSS) bus at Willow Point in Campbell River on July 13, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
MOUHSS bus heading to Port Hardy

Coast Guard are attending to the sinking vessel. Photo by Wayne Jacob
Fishing boat taking on water in Johnstone Strait