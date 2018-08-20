Nanaimo RCMP investigate at Discontent City on Friday, Aug. 17. GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin

Another person stabbed at a tent city on Vancouver Island

Incident happened Friday afternoon in Nanaimo; injuries were not severe

Another stabbing happened at Discontent City last week.

First responders were called to the homeless camp just before 4 p.m. Friday.

A victim walked out of the camp under his own power and across the street, where he sat down at a parking garage at Port Place mall. Blood could be seen on his chest. He was transferred to an ambulance.

As of Monday, police had not been able to make an arrest due to lack of co-operation from the victim.

Staff sergeant John Blaase, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said the victim was reportedly “highly unco-operative with police, not willing to provide any information.”

“We did identify who that person was, but he clearly didn’t want to be labelled a rat, apparently. That’s one of the terms he used,” Blaase said. “So, he’s not wanting to provide us with any information as to how the situation occurred.”

Blaase said the stabbing injury did not appear to be severe.

RELATED: 18-year-old arrested after a stabbing at Nanaimo’s Discontent City


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders
Next story
Liberals scrap lottery system for reuniting immigrants with their parents

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP’s second quarterly report

“There is a big jump from the first quarter to the second quarter”

Port Alice road under threat from wildfire

The fire was first discovered on Aug. 11 and is currently estimated at 10 hectares in size.

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Port Renfrew overcomes economic stagnation to become B.C. tourism mecca

Big Read: Small Island town reborn

Vancouver Island woman to attempt historic swim across Juan de Fuca Strait today

Ultra-marathon swimmer Susan Simmons to attempt to swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Liberals scrap lottery system for reuniting immigrants with their parents

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

Another person stabbed at a tent city on Vancouver Island

Incident happened Friday afternoon in Nanaimo; injuries were not severe

Bear kills off-leash dog in B.C. park

There have been nearly 200 pet or livestock and bear encounters so far this year

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

PHOTOS: Olympian Patrick Chan helps B.C.’s ‘SuperChefs’ celebrate 10th anniversary

Former figure skater among those at event Friday in Surrey

Smaller B.C. bus service prepares to replace Greyhound

Kootenay-to-Okanagan run would require online reservations

Most Read