Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

British Columbians will have another chance to win a record lottery prize on Friday, after there was no winning ticket last week.

The Lotto Max jackpot is $65 million for the Oct. 4 draw, on top of an estimated eight Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.

In August, the BC Lottery Corporation revealed a retired fisherman in Richmond had netted the largest jackpot ever awarded in B.C. at $60 million in the July 26 draw.

If there is once again no winner on Friday, the next draw, on Oct. 8, will be the largest jackpot ever offered in Canada – $70 million.

The nationwide Lotto Max draws are on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. PT.

