Apartment fire in Port Hardy forces residents to jump from building to save their lives

‘multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries from falling’

Flames and smoke filled the sky last night (Jan. 17) a little before midnight at the C block of Town Apartments in Port Hardy.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) responded to the structure fire call and were quickly on scene with RCMP and other emergency personnel.

PHFR noted on its Facebook page they managed to get the fire under control and ventilated the building, which has sustained damage and occupants were not allowed to re-enter the building. Emergency Services were then dispatched for the displaced occupants.

Port Alice RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht noted via news release that people were trying to jump out of the apartment building “to escape the fire. While multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries from falling, nobody was critically injured.”

She added that at this time, the fire is still under investigation and a further media release will be issued when more information becomes available.

If anyone has knowledge of this incident or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca. They are open 24/7. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and does not subscribe to call display and calls are not traced or recorded. You do not have to give your name, address or telephone number and you do not need to testify in court. If your information leads to an arrest or charge you may be eligible for a cash award of up to $2000.00.

Submitted photo of Town Park C Block apartment fire.
Most Read