Leila Bui with her parents Tuan (left) and Kairry Nguyen. (Black Press Media file photo)

Leila Bui with her parents Tuan (left) and Kairry Nguyen. (Black Press Media file photo)

Appeal for driver convicted in Leila Bui case set to get underway in Victoria

Tenessa Nikirk is appealing a two-year prison sentence handed down in 2020

The driver convicted in a 2017 Saanich crash that left then 11-year-old Leila Bui unresponsive and severely injured will appear in a Victoria court on Wednesday as her appeal case begins.

Tenessa Nikirk was convicted of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in January of 2020 and, in December of that year, was sentenced to two years in federal jail. Her sentencing also included a three-year driving ban that would follow her prison time.

Nikirk was released on bail on Jan. 5, 2021, after filing for her conviction to be appealed.

Court documents obtained by Black Press Media show a hearing on Nikirk’s appeal case is scheduled for Wednesday (Dec. 15) in Victoria.

On Dec. 20, 2017, Nikirk was driving a Mercedes SUV when she struck Bui in a Saanich crosswalk. Leila, who had been on her way to school, was thrown roughly 25 metres. She now requires constant care and uses a wheelchair.

During the trial in Victoria, evidence revealed that Nikirk was texting and driving erratically before the crash.

READ: Driver convicted of dangerous driving after hitting Leila Bui out on bail

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CourtVictoria

Previous story
Changing the conversation: Green MP says there’s a new tone to Ottawa climate talk

Just Posted

Port Hardy Secondary School Senior Girls Volleyball team in action. (Sandy Grenier photo)
High school volleyball season comes to an end with island tournament

The scene of the motor vehicle incident in Port Hardy. (Submitted photo)
UPDATE: Icy road conditions caused crash on Highway 19

North Island NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo supplied)
Protesting at elected officials’ homes ‘unacceptable’ — MLA

Sean Baxandall was driving south of Campbell River when he saw a bright flash of light (centre of screen) moving fast through the sky on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO)
VIDEO: Loud boom, bright light likely a meteor, says Vancouver Island seismologist