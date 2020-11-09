The entrance to the Port Hardy aquatic centre. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The entrance to the Port Hardy aquatic centre. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Port Hardy aquatic centre’s Dry-O-Tron is in need of fixing

Port Hardy council approved spending $8,000 from general surplus for repairs.

Port Hardy council has agreed to fund repairs for the aquatic centre’s Dry-O-Tron.

A report from Kam So, Director of Engineering & Operations for the District of Port Hardy, was sent to the Operational Services Committee, which noted that the Dry-O-Tron is a “pool dehumidifier air handling unit [that] was installed in the Port Hardy Aquatic Centre in 1984 in response to structural corrosion issues. In an August 2020 Stantec inspection report, it was noted that the outside air damper is heavily corroded and fixed shut with the actuator linkages removed. In the dehumidifier’s current configuration, the unit is only capable of operating in 100 per cent recirculation mode, but not ventilation.”

The report also stated additional deficiencies include “failing cabinet insulation, accumulation on the heating coils and corrosion on internal piping. When the compressor/refrigerant loop from internal corrosion fails, the unit will most likely result in the end of the unit’s life due to significant replacement costs and existing unit’s use of banned refrigerant.”

The Dry-O-Tron unit is installed above the staff room, and the seismic bracing for the unit is “inadequate and in a seismic event the unit will undergo substantial acceleration due to its elevation and high mass,” added the report.

Given the physical location of the unit, which is directly above where staff are a lot of the time, So noted the Dry-O-Tron presents a “substantial concern” and there is an estimated cost to repair the existing Dry-O-Tron for $13,000.

He recommended they use $8,000 in general surplus to fund the portion of the project that is over budget.

So’s report also listed numerous other reasons to spend the money:

1. The humidity within the pool area is a concern. Excess humidity within a building can cause respiratory issues, create mold, corrupt electrical components and damage wooden walls and ceilings.

2. The repairs to repair the Dry-O-Tron are a short-term fix to keep the pool operational until the new system is in place.

3. The repairs will further prevent any other systems from further deteriorating.

4. The long-term goal is to procure a secure fan room addition that the new pool dehumidifier can be built at grade level in the space between the existing Aquatic Centre and Ice Arena. The enclosure would consist of a lightweight metal structure approximately 20x20x10 feet on a concrete slab.

5. The delivery of the new dehumidifier was identified as an immediate repair item in the 2020 Stantec report. It is estimated that the procurement of the new fan room and dehumidifier requires time and grant funding for the engineering, procurement of new equipment, and construction and may take several years to complete.

6. To keep the pool operational, the recommissioning of the existing pool dehumidifier is necessary to return the system to its original design intent and ensure code compliance.

Port Hardy council approved spending $8,000 from general surplus towards the Dry-O-Tron to cover the overrun of the repair from general operations.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilSwimming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspect with cash and drugs crashes bicycle during chase in Nanaimo, gets arrested
Next story
British Columbians asked to weigh in on the treatment of farmed salmon

Just Posted

The entrance to the Port Hardy aquatic centre. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy aquatic centre’s Dry-O-Tron is in need of fixing

Port Hardy council approved spending $8,000 from general surplus for repairs.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Waivin' Flags bus ready and waiting to be able to drive people to Campbell River and back. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Wheels on the bus ready to go ‘round and ‘round from Port Hardy to Campbell River

After a long, busless six months, the Tri-Port area is once again connected to down Island

Members of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary participate in search and rescue training in the fall of 2019. The federal government is financing the purchase of two new vessels and equipment for two auxiliary units in the Nisga’a and Ahousaht Nations. (Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary photo)
Two B.C. Indigenous Coast Guard auxiliary units receive big financial boost

Federal government invests $525,000 for search and rescue vessels and equipment

Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas receives the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Port Hardy poppy campaign. Right, Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom receives the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s Port McNeill poppy campaign. (District of Port Hardy Facebook photo/Gaby Wickstrom Facebook photo)
A father’s service: memories of dad hit close to home on Remembrance Day

North Island mayors reflect on how the war shaped their fathers, and in turn themselves.

Planes fly in formation above a large crowd who gathered to honour the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the War Memorial in Oak Bay, B.C., on Monday, November 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Honouring veterans in a pandemic: COVID-19 put Legions at risk of closure

In many ways, COVID-19 exacerbated issues man Legion branches were already facing

Pamela Anderson at the RASTA Sanctuary. (Photo submitted)
Pamela Anderson pledges to help build barn for Vancouver Island farm animal rescuse

RASTA Sanctuary in Chemaninus B.C. thought a new barn was out of reach until Pamela Anderson arrived

a
B.C. extends freeze on rent increases to July 2021 as second wave of COVID-19 continues

Rent increases have been frozen in B.C. since March 2020

Drugs and cash were seized from a cyclist who allegedly tried to escape police pursuit, say RCMP. (Photo submitted)
Suspect with cash and drugs crashes bicycle during chase in Nanaimo, gets arrested

Police seize fentanyl and more than $10,000 cash

A screen shot of MP Mark Strahl asking when dairy farmers will get their due compensation from the latest trade deal. (Mark Strahl/ Facebook)
Fraser Valley MP demands dairy farmers be told when they’ll be compensated

‘Recent trade deals have given away more of Canada’s dairy market to foreign farmers’ – Mark Strahl

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. British Columbians could soon know the final results of the provincial election as officials have said they are aiming to wrap up the mail-in ballot count today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Final ballot count confirms British Columbia’s NDP increased seat count to 57

One riding will go to a judicial recount to decide between BC Greens and BC Liberals

Skaters makes their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on the opening day of its 50th season, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. From manufactured rinks in city parks, to lengthy swaths of iced-over rivers, Canada’s outdoor public skating spaces may prove popular during the first full winter of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Are outdoor ice rinks safe? Experts say skating is low risk, but precautions needed

Municipalities across the country are working on guidelines for their outdoor skating rinks

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. British Columbia’s Ministry of Health is clarifying new rules around social gatherings, one day after a new regional public health order was issued. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. Health Ministry clarifies social gathering rules of new regional order

Under the new order, there are to be no social gatherings of any size with anyone other than your immediate household

Most Read