Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

An Army aircraft crashed off Southern California during a routine training exercise, killing two soldiers and injuring three, the military said Friday.

The Army Special Operations Command released a statement saying the aircraft went down Thursday in the vicinity of Coronado, which is just off San Diego, and officials are investigating what happened. Officials declined to give any other details.

The Army said it will release more information once the families of those killed are notified.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased,” the statement said.

In July, eight Marines and one sailor were killed off San Clemente Island, about 70 miles (113 kilometres) west of Coronado, when their seafaring tank sank as they were returning to their Navy ship as part of a routine training.

