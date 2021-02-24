A 19-year-old man is in police custody following a recent violent robbery and assault in Comox . (File photo)

Arrest made in violent robbery and assault of Comox gas station employee

19-year-old man in police custody after incident where woman was putting things in her car

A 19-year old man is in police custody following a recent violent robbery and assault in Comox.

At 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 19, Comox Valley RCMP received a report of a robbery at the Chevron gas station on Anderton Road in Comox. The victim reported that she had just locked up the store and was putting items into her trunk when a man approached her, displayed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded her valuables. The suspect stole her purse and her car keys and the victim sustained a laceration to her neck.

“Investigators from the Comox Valley Major Crime Unit have been working diligently since the robbery occurred to gather any available evidence in an effort to solve this crime,” said Staff Sgt. Glen Breckon, Major Crime Unit, Comox Valley RCMP.

“This morning the Comox Valley Major Crime Unit made an arrest and want to assure the public they are confident they have the person responsible for this violent robbery in custody. The suspect will remain in custody pending a court appearance.”

As formal charges have not yet been filed, the RCMP have not released the name of the suspect.

“At this point, we are recommending charges, but we are waiting for that,” said media relations officer, Const. Monika Terragni. “He is still in custody and he will remain in custody pending a hearing with a judge or justice.

“The Comox Valley RCMP would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance,” she added, in a press release.

Most Read