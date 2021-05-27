Old-growth logging protesters display a banner at a blockade near the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island on Wednesday, May 26. (Facebook photo)

Old-growth logging protesters display a banner at a blockade near the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island on Wednesday, May 26. (Facebook photo)

Arrests continued Wednesday at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Total arrests now at 127 over 10 days of enforcement

Another 11 protesters were arrested on Wednesday, May 26 at old-growth logging blockades on southern Vancouver Island.

Wednesday marked the 10th day of RCMP enforcement of a BC Supreme Court injunction that prevents blockades on the roads within Tree Farm Licence 46, which is controlled by Teal-Cedar Products Ltd.

Just over half the arrests were made at the 2000 Road camp, located near Port Renfrew at the western end of the Fairy Creek watershed. According to the Fairy Creek Blockade Facebook page, which is managed by the Rainforest Flying Squad, six people were arrested at 2000 Road, while another four were tree-sitters who were arrested at Caycuse. The RFS also reported that a legal observer was arrested at Caycuse.

The RCMP issued a correction to the numbers of arrests from the previous day (Tuesday, May 25). They had initially reported the number to be 55, but corrected it to 58. Since enforcement began, the police have arrested 127 individuals, including at least nine who have been arrested more than once.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Chris Manseau also addressed claims that police are making arrests outside of the injunction area, sharing a map of the area to which the injunction applies.

“We can verify that all arrests to date since police enforcement began on May 17, 2021, have been made within the area of the injunction,” he stated.

READ MORE: More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

protest

Previous story
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake
Next story
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Just Posted

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted photo)
First barge of logging waste chips successfully loaded in new First Nations partnership

Atli Resources LP is the forestry arm of the ‘Namgis First Nation

Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation’s conservation endowment will provide access to local, family-supporting endowment based out of Gwa-yas-dums (Gilford Island). Photo by Brodie Guy.
Historic agreement brings new funding to Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation

This partnership is being realized through an endowment created at Coast Funds

Vaccination rates on Vancouver Island by community and local health area as of May 24. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Vancouver Island’s top 10 most-vaccinated communities

More than 60% of adults have had a dose of vaccine in all local health area on the Island except one

The scene of the suspicious fire. (Adam Harding / Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)
Port Hardy RCMP on the hunt for more information about suspicious fire

The fire is believed to be suspicious and is still under investigation

A section of the rail corridor on Vancouver Island. (Black Press file)
Island Corridor Foundation refreshes board with five new members

ICF board will be co-chaired by Ladysmith Mayor and Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council president

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau delivers apology to Italian Canadians for internment during WW2

31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled ‘enemy aliens,’ fingerprinted and scrutinized

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Black Bear activity is picking up in Tofino and Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)
Bears feasting on spring’s bounty around Tofino and Ucluelet

Pacific Rim’s WildSafeBC coordinator urging residents to keep attractants secured

Old-growth logging protesters display a banner at a blockade near the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island on Wednesday, May 26. (Facebook photo)
Arrests continued Wednesday at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Total arrests now at 127 over 10 days of enforcement

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Most Read