Arrests made in Cowichan, Nanaimo man charged in connection with 2 stolen pickups

On March 4, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to a suspicious occurrence in the 1700 block of Maple Bay Road.

Officers located a group of people trespassing on private property in two Ford F350 pickup trucks.

One of the F350’s attempted to flee the scene, but officers were able to safely arrest the 24-year-old male driver and 32-year-old female passenger.

Both F350’s were confirmed to be stolen from the Nanaimo and Crofton areas.

Brandon Gregoire, 24, of Nanaimo was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and is currently remanded in custody pending his next appearance in court on March 22.

A 49-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were also arrested at the scene and released on undertakings and are scheduled for court on May 9.

“We are seeing a recent increase with thefts of earlier model Ford Super Duty trucks,” said Corp. Trevor March with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

“Police are recommending owners of these pickups take appropriate precautions and security measures to dissuade thieves.”

