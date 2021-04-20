Arson suspect arrested after apartment fire in Nanaimo

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly starting fire lived in the complex

Nanaimo Fire Rescue investigator Mark Jonah probes the scene of a blaze that destroyed two apartments on Sunday, April 18. The cause of the blaze has not been determined. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo RCMP have arrested a suspect connected to a fire in an apartment building that destroyed two units on the weekend.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said investigators concluded the fire was the result of arson and the 35-year-old man who was arrested lived at the complex.

“It’s believed he is a person who previously resided at that residence,” O’Brien said. “He will be going before the courts today [April 20] where charges are expected to be laid.”

The suspect remains in police custody and investigation into the fire is continuing.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in the 100 block of Wakesiah Avenue on Sunday, April 18, at about 1:30 p.m.

The fire broke out in a ground-floor apartment and spread to a vacant second-floor apartment. The blaze completely gutted the ground-floor apartment. There were no reported injuries related to the fire.

RELATED: RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue investigating suspicious apartment blaze



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire