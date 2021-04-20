Nanaimo Fire Rescue investigator Mark Jonah probes the scene of a blaze that destroyed two apartments on Sunday, April 18. The cause of the blaze has not been determined. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Fire Rescue investigator Mark Jonah probes the scene of a blaze that destroyed two apartments on Sunday, April 18. The cause of the blaze has not been determined. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Arson suspect arrested after apartment fire in Nanaimo

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly starting fire lived in the complex

Nanaimo RCMP have arrested a suspect connected to a fire in an apartment building that destroyed two units on the weekend.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said investigators concluded the fire was the result of arson and the 35-year-old man who was arrested lived at the complex.

“It’s believed he is a person who previously resided at that residence,” O’Brien said. “He will be going before the courts today [April 20] where charges are expected to be laid.”

The suspect remains in police custody and investigation into the fire is continuing.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in the 100 block of Wakesiah Avenue on Sunday, April 18, at about 1:30 p.m.

The fire broke out in a ground-floor apartment and spread to a vacant second-floor apartment. The blaze completely gutted the ground-floor apartment. There were no reported injuries related to the fire.

RELATED: RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue investigating suspicious apartment blaze


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wildfire burning in remote area near Gold River

Just Posted

Quatsino First Nation announced on April 19 it has one confirmed case of COVID-19. (Facebook screenshot)
Quatsino First Nation has one confirmed case of COVID-19

“COVID does not discriminate, we need to come together and support each other as a whole community.”

Sports Talk with Tyson is a column that covers all things sports in the North Island. Have some thoughts about Sports Talk with Tyson? Email a letter to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.
OPINION: Enjoy the outdoors this summer, but be safe

Go enjoy our local golf courses this summer and have some fun.

Dave Stewart tees off at the Al Petrie Memorial Golf Tournament. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is ready for a busy 2021 season

The board is pleased to welcome on Doug Petrie as the new general manager and club professional.

Email letters to the editor to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
LETTER: Eliminate plastic checkout bags!

“There really is no excuse and sad that this has not been established sooner.”

The exterior of infamous Port Hardy apartment building Highland Manor. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Draft rental standards bylaw a hot topic at District of Port Hardy meeting

Mayor Dennis Dugas wants the bylaw to pass so they can “protect the people.”

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

A native-to-B.C. wild queen bee (bombus melanopygus for those in the know) feeds on a periwinkle flower. (Submitted/Sarah Johnson, Native Bee Society of BC)
B.C.’s wild bees need messy gardens to survive

The year-long nesting period makes habitat a primary concern for wild bees

Nanaimo Fire Rescue investigator Mark Jonah probes the scene of a blaze that destroyed two apartments on Sunday, April 18. The cause of the blaze has not been determined. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Arson suspect arrested after apartment fire in Nanaimo

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly starting fire lived in the complex

A wildfire has started near Gold River, and B.C. Wildfire Service crews are on scene. Photo courtesy Coastal Fire Centre
Wildfire burning in remote area near Gold River

Coastal Fire Centre investigating cause, but confirms it is human-caused

FILE – Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7 p.m.-tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. nurses issue plea for all to follow health orders as hospitalizations spike

Nurses worried about strain COVID-19 is having on hospital capacity, care

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. The University of Victoria says Williams has resigned effective immediately. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
University of Victoria women’s rowing coach resigns by mutual agreement

Lawsuit filed last summer accused Barney Williams of verbal abuse

FILE – A B.C. Ferry is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Can’t afford to lose another summer’: B.C. tourism group supports COVID travel rules

Details of new measures expected to be released Friday

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark. (Black Press Media files)
Former B.C. premier to testify at money laundering hearing today

Attorney General David Eby has been added to the witness list as well

Selina Robinson is shown in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday November 17, 2017. British Columbia’s finance minister says her professional training as a family therapist helped her develop the New Democrat government’s first budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she will table Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to table budget that’s expected to deal with COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Robinson released a fiscal update last December that said the impact of the pandemic on B.C.’s economy was uncertain

Most Read