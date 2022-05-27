Art pieces stolen from Campbell River charity

Two pieces of art were taken from a Campbell River charity over the Victoria Day long weekend, and the Campbell River RCMP is looking for the public’s health to get them back.

A drum hand-painted by Greg Henderson was stolen, as was a framed print of a family of grizzly bears painted by Brent J. Smith.

At this point in time, said Const. Maury Tyre, we’re hoping that the thieves can redirect their moral compass, as the charity is really just trying to get its art back. The art can be returned no questions asked at this time, but if it comes down to the police completing the investigation and finding someone in possession of the missing pieces of art, charges could end up being sought for possession of property obtained by crime.

The art pieces can be returned to the Campbell River RCMP at their office at 275 S Dogwood Street, Campbell River.

If you have any information regarding the theft of the art pieces or their possible location, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

