Arterran signs lease with Neucel Specialty Cellulose

Arterran Renewables has signed a lease with Neucel, the current owners of the Port Alice pulp mill site.

Signed on Aug. 18, the lease is for a term of one year for a fee of $1. They are presently drafting a memorandum of understanding that outlines a formula and conditions for the purchase of the mill.

Arterran intends to manufacture industrial wood fibre pellets to replace coal and reduce carbon emissions. Once Arterran and Neucel agree on terms for acquisition, Arterran will be able to proceed with a commercial demonstration under the lease agreement.

The company is submitting the required documents for the final stages of a federal grant application. The grant, along with the financial resources of the developers of Arterran, will provide a platform to initiate the demonstration plant. Through the commercial demonstration, Arterran will produce fuel for waiting potential customers in the hope that this will lead to long term take off agreements. These agreements will then be presented to the bank for financing a scale up.

Arterran is engaged in meetings with a large forestry company, as well as Forest, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development with the aim of securing a feedstock/foresty partner, location and permits.

Arterran’s Director of Business Development, David Tiessen, says it will be difficult to pin down exactly when pellet production will begin “due to staged variables.”

After two to three months for ordering materials and construction, they estimate they can begin production in the second quarter of 2020.

Arterran has a number of potential future customers waiting to test their product. A municipal generation unit in the US is looking to acquire 3,400 tonnes of pellets to test in place of coal at their facility. A Japanese trading house intends to walk through their commercial demonstration prior to contracting 300,000 t/yr. A German utility seeks to license their technology after the demonstration and deploy it in Brazil.

A Swedish utility is planning to close a 400mw coal plant unless they can find a biofuel to power it instead. India is seeking to replace 10 per cent of coal because it is a cheaper source of power.

When asked about what is to be done about the three million dollar tax bill that is owed to the Village of Port Alice, Tiessen said they have no way of knowing at this time.

He added, “We share a good, open dialogue with the Village of Port Alice. They wish to see us succeed, are very supportive, and we plan to be a socio-economic solution provider for the North Island delivering a sustainable fuel and environmental solution to the world.”

Arterran is aware of the environmental cleanup being done by the province at the site that has added up to five million at the end of phase one.

Tiessen admits that “…BC will have a claim on the assets and there’s nothing we can do about the past. We are a socio-economic and environmental solution for the future, not the past. Every community we site a 150,00 t/yr project is a $30 million investment into that community creating 51 FTE + supporting over 200 non direct positions. Currently we have three, possibly four island locations suitable with fibre to support siting 150,000 t/yr plant and these projects will advance after the commercial demonstration.”

According to Arterrans’ estimates, each 150 K facility will lead to 271 new jobs, $16,819,545 total in wages and salaries, $4,709,473 in tax revenue and $2,160,00 corporate tax revenue.

– Debra Lynn article

