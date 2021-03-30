Asian woman punched on UBC campus while taking out trash: police

Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime

A woman working on the University of British Columbia campus was called a racial slur before being punched in the head and stomach Saturday night. Police say the assault was unprovoked

At around 8:10 p.m. the employee – who is of Asian descent – took out the garbage in an alleyway near the 5700-block of University Blvd. where was confronted by a strange man.

“He used a racial term and then punched her in the head and stomach before running in an unknown direction,” said Cst. Christina Martin of the UBC detachment.

Following the attack, the victim hid and called 911. She was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“This investigation is in the early stages and we are not ruling any motives including that this crime had an element of bias or hate involved,” Martin confirmed.

Police say the suspect was a tall man wearing a hooded sweater, sweatpants, running shoes and a dark mask.

Witnesses are encouraged to call police at 604-224-1322 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read