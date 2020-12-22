The staff at Qualitown Thrift Store in Campbell River pose for a photograph. Every second and fourth monday of the month, they will be welcoming homeless people to come and take things that they need from the store. Binny Paul photo

The staff at Qualitown Thrift Store in Campbell River pose for a photograph. Every second and fourth monday of the month, they will be welcoming homeless people to come and take things that they need from the store. Binny Paul photo

’Ask and you shall receive,’ store says to homeless Vancouver Islanders

Campbell River thrift store offers free shopping for the homeless to deter theft

Tired of break-ins, a Campbell River thrift store is opening its door to homeless people to shop for free two days a month.

On Dec. 14, Caroline Bleaney the store manager of Qualitown Thrift Store on Shoppers Row, had warm food that she had prepared waiting for the homeless people who would walk in to the store.

By mid-morning a few of them came by, took what they needed and got a home cooked meal that Bleaney had made for them.

“They picked up socks, jackets, blankets – warm clothes mostly,” said one of the Qualitown staff.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month, the store plans to continue with this program. The idea was Bleaney’s solution to solve the “constant theft issues” at the store.

“We kept having break-ins and we saw people taking away things through the CCTV recordings,” Bleaney said.

So she decided to address the “root” of this issue with a Christian principle: “Ask and it shall be given unto you, seek and you shall find it, knock and the doors shall be opened,” Bleaney quoted scripture, explaining the concept of ‘homeless Mondays’ at Qualitown.

The staff at the store also see the program as a way to get together with the homeless people, hear them and understand their problems.

“We want to create an avenue for them to ask for what they need,” she said.

After the COVID-19 pandemic began, even social workers faced a dilemma when it came to handing out clothes to homeless people because of safety protocols aimed to curb the spread of the virus. When the thrift store reopened after the first wave lock down, Bleaney realized that they could give out the donated products at the store that were already sanitized.

The store management and the community of Campbell River has been supportive of Bleaney’s initiative, she said.

The bigger picture is to help get people out of the streets, “one person at a time.”

So even if five people can be helped through what we’re doing it can create a ripple effect of change in the future,” she said.

The menu for the next open house – to be held on Dec.28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m – is already planned.

“It’s going to be spaghetti and meatballs,” Bleaney said excitedly.

Campbell RiverHomeless

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians close dreary 2020 with big ticket spending splurge
Next story
‘A bombshell’: Canadians stuck in U.K. face uncertainty after Canada shuts air travel

Just Posted

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

EMS Parade
The annual EMS Parade rolls through Port McNeill

Families came outside and lined the streets to watch the parade.

A tractor trailer went off the road on Highway 19 near Woss on Monday. Facebook/Nelson Christensen photo
Motor vehicle incident on Highway 19 near Woss

Truck goes off road into shoulder

A 2019 RCMP check stop in Port McNeill. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Don’t drink and drive: North Island RCMP launch month long counter attack campaign

‘BC has some of the toughest drinking and driving laws in Canada’

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association logo
VIAHA says if all goes to plan minor hockey games could start up Jan. 16-17

‘The VIAHA Executive Committee will be meeting in early January to review the situation’

<em>Ikak’ila </em>means take care of yourselves. (Video still)
Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw elders encourage COVID-19 vigilance in video

Hearing their voices and language reminds us who we’re keeping safe

Thousands in the Cowichan Valley and the south Island were still without power as of Tuesday morning after an unexpected snowstorm hit the area on Monday, with heavy snow cracking off tree branches and taking down power lines. Pictured is a vehicle in Duncan after being struck by falling branches. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Thousands still without power on Vancouver Island after Monday snowstorm

BC Hydro crews working around the clock to repair damage

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

(RCMP photo)
40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

Crews have restored power to 130,000 as of 6:30 a.m.

(Pxhere.com)
VIDEO: 5 tips for wrapping your Christmas presents

Here’s a few tips

Canadians continue to benefit from lower gasoline prices, but housing prices continue to rise. (chrismetcalfTV/Flickr photo)
Canadians close dreary 2020 with big ticket spending splurge

Gasoline prices down, housing prices up, according to Statistics Canada

Victoria filmmaker Michael Korican collaborated with Santa Claus to film a sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Santa contemplates a COVID-19 Christmas

B.C. filmmaker’s free film Sad Santa, Mad Santa, a play on Twas The Night Before Christmas

The staff at Qualitown Thrift Store in Campbell River pose for a photograph. Every second and fourth monday of the month, they will be welcoming homeless people to come and take things that they need from the store. Binny Paul photo
’Ask and you shall receive,’ store says to homeless Vancouver Islanders

Campbell River thrift store offers free shopping for the homeless to deter theft

Capt. Michael Tellier accepting a donation in 2017. (Black Press Media file)
South Island air cadet instructor suspended after child pornography charge

Leadership confident no ‘former or current cadets are implicated’

Most Read