The Comox Valley RCMP is looking to identify a suspect in an assault that occurred at Mount Washington in early March. Photo submitted/Comox Valley RCMP

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking to identify a suspect in an assault that occurred at Mount Washington in early March. Photo submitted/Comox Valley RCMP

Assault on the ski hill: RCMP seeking witnesses following Mount Washington attack

The victim was wearing a video camera and managed to get a picture of the suspect

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking to identify a suspect in an assault that occurred at Mount Washington in early March.

On March 8 at approximately 2 p.m., an individual who had been resting on the Whiskey Jack run reported that two males came down the hill and one of them hit his skis.

One of the men became upset, telling the victim to move along and then allegedly punched him in the face several times, then tackled him to the ground and head-butted him. The two men were last seen skiing down the hill.

The victim was wearing a video camera and managed to get a picture of the suspect before the assault occurred.

Investigators are looking to identify the man in the picture who is described as being between 20 to 25 years old, approximately 5’8 tall, having light coloured skin, and shoulder-length dirty blond hair, said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

The victim was taken to hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Anyone who believes they know the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file number 2023-3494.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
Father-to-be and ‘snow angel’: Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
Next story
Former Shuswap pharmacists charged with fraud, theft over alleged drug sales scheme

Just Posted

Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
Tyson’s Thoughts: The North Island has always had a weird aversion to skateparks

People supporting the forestry industry walk down Shoppers Row in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
SRD to set up new natural resources committee

A health-care rally drew hundreds of frustrated residents from all over the North Island to the Town of Port McNeill on Saturday, March 11. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Hundreds gather for rally, Island Health announces actions taken to strengthen North Island

Tyson Whitney Photography
NIEFS job fair a big hit at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy, over 500 people attended

Pop-up banner image