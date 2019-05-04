A Cormorant helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft were circling an ‘area of interest’ near Kimberley on Saturday afternoon. (JRCC Twitter photo)

At least one killed in plane crash near Smithers

Distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

At least one person is dead after a plane crashed near Smithers.

According to Maritime Forces Pacific, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria received an emergency notification from a Cessna 182 airplane on Saturday at around 8:45 a.m.

A Cormorant helicopter and a Buffalo search and rescue fixed-wing aircraft out of CFB Comox were dispatched, and have found the crash site, about 50 nautical miles north of Smithers Landing.

RCMP are now in charge, and confirm fatalities, but do not say how many, or where the plane was going.

Previous story
‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Just Posted

North Island MLA Claire Trevena promises better road conditions in the North Island

“Ministry staff will continue to monitor the roads closely to ensure they are safe and reliable.”

LETTER: Port Alice Health Centre Changes

“What a difficult situation they have placed our ambulance personnel in!”

North Island College’s 2019 Nanwakolas Council Corporate Golf Challenge now accepting registration

Event takes place June 7 at Storey Creek in Campbell River

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Stunning view of the Broughton Archipelago

At the top I stopped and photographed in two locations with clear views over the trees to the strait

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

At least one killed in plane crash near Smithers

Distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

65-1 longshot Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security DQ’d

First winner disqualified for interference in the race’s 145-year history

May the Fourth be with you: 10 fun facts about Chewbacca and wookiees

Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30

‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

Ashley Malon wants to raise awareness because she feels “someone knows something”

Horgan says second NDP term in sight

Premier tells Canadian Union of Public Employees event that supporters, unions must stick together

Kids under 16 can keep working for now, B.C. labour minister says

Opposition questions impact on agricultural, co-op jobs

B.C. youth continue to strike for climate justice

Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels

OPINION: Island Health is attempting to mislead the public

Bjarnason’s statement makes it sound like the emergency room will remain.

Most Read