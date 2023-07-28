Still image capture from a video on social media showing the beating of a youth in Campbell River by at least three other youths. Facebook

Attack on boy sparks ire in Campbell River; police urge against vigilantism

Video of incident circulates on social media

WARNING: This story describes details that readers may find disturbing.

RCMP are investigating the beating of a 12-year-old boy by a group of youths in Campbell River, after a video of the disturbing incident started circulating on social media.

Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre said says it’s believed the incident happened Penfield/Hilchey area at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 22.

The Mirror has chosen not to include the video, due to its graphic content. The footage shows three youths watching as one other jumps on the victim’s head, throws a bike on them and strikes them with a scooter. The victim can be seen holding his head in his arms as he lies on the ground and screams.

The attacker can then be heard telling the victim “if you f—-ing tell anyone I’m coming back to you” as they walk away, leaving him on the ground.

Since then, investigators have identified those involved, including the victim, who are all youths.

Tyre voiced concern about people taking vigilante action.

“We recognize that the imagery in the posted video has definitely created a strong response and reaction within the community, but are asking people to remove the video if they have posted it,” he said. “Unfortunately, the video has also elicited a response from people who are encouraging illegal vigilante action against the minors involved and it can have a negative effect on the investigation.”

Campbell River

