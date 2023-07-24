Comox Valley RCMP. File photo

Comox Valley RCMP. File photo

ATV crash on Mount Washington claims life of driver, passenger injured

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m Saturday, July 22

An ATV crash Saturday night (July 22) on Mount Washington in the Comox Valley claimed the life of a woman while a male occupant received minor injuries after being pinned by the vehicle.

According to media reports, the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Nordic Drive and Strathcona Parkway, not far from the trailhead. The woman was in her 30s and was the driver of the ATV.

Multiple first responders attended the scene including Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue, paramedics, the Oyster River Fire Department and the Comox Valley RCMP.

The Record has reached out to the RCMP for further details and comments.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley

Previous story
Mental health minister puts $156M toward fall launch of 988 crisis hotline
Next story
B.C. dad stabbed in the heart trying to be a Good Samaritan

Just Posted

The new McDonalds restaurant that is being built in Port Hardy is coming along at a quick pace. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
McDonald’s on track for fall opening, says director of corporate services

Black Press Media file photo
Port McNeill RCMP investigating 2 separate boating incidents

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?

The Fall Fair is returning to Port McNeill in September. (Submitted photo)
The Fall Fair is ‘rockin and rollin’ into Port McNeill in September