Avalanche Canada is calling on backcountry users to submit their observations as backcountry businesses, that usually contribute to forecast data are closing due to the pandemic. (File photo)

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Avalanche Canada is anticipating increased uncertainty in their forecasting as backcountry lodges and heli-ski operations shut down in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“As always, accurate avalanche forecasts remains our priority. However, the early closure of many backcountry operations, in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, will soon affect our data stream,” reads a news release from the organization.

The Mountain Information Network is going to become even more important than usual for avalanche forecasting to continue and the organization is calling on back country users to submit their observations.

“Even the most basic data will be helpful, so please consider posting to the MIN. We are also encouraging avalanche professionals to keep providing whatever data they have,” the news release said.

If you have any questions about the MIN, or want to deliver information directly to the forecasters, please email forecaster@avalanche.ca or call 250-837-2141, extension 104.

In response to the pandemic, the organization has cancelled all outreach events, reduced field operations and employees have been given the option to work from home.

