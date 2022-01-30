The Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke will be closed at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, for avalanche control activity. No detour will be available. (DriveBC)

The Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke will be closed at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, for avalanche control activity. No detour will be available. (DriveBC)

Avalanche control to close Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Control activity on the Trans Canada west of Revelstoke to start at 1 p.m. Sunday; no detour available

DriveBC is alerting motorists the Trans Canada Highway will be closed west of Revelstoke today, Sunday, Jan. 30.

The shutdown for avalanche control activity will begin at 1 p.m. and there will be no detour available.

DriveBC does not say how long the road will be closed.

READ MORE: National standards would help track young Canadians’ mental health, experts say

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Road conditions

Previous story
Ottawa girds for another day of gridlock as truckers’ vaccine mandate park-in protest rolls on

Just Posted

School District 85 logo
North Island teacher’s union president speaks out on functional closures

Travis Dezall, owner of Reel Life Charters in Sooke, shows off a pair of recent catches. Dezall said it is not surprising Vancouver Island was recently named a top fishing destination by fishingbooker.com. (Photo Courtesy of Travis Dezall)
Vancouver Island named to top fishing destinations list

Environment Canada issues a fog advisory for much of Vancouver Island Jan. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dense fog advisory comes with black ice risk for much of Vancouver Island

Container ship MV Kingston is being escorted from its anchorage off Victoria to Duke Point in Nanaimo. (Photo: Transport Canada)
Majority of shipping containers that fell off MV Zim Kingston still missing