A rental sign is seen outside a building in Ottawa, Thursday, April 30, 2020. A new report says the average listed rent for all property types in Canada jumped by 10.7 per cent year-over-year in January, the ninth straight month for double-digit increases.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A rental sign is seen outside a building in Ottawa, Thursday, April 30, 2020. A new report says the average listed rent for all property types in Canada jumped by 10.7 per cent year-over-year in January, the ninth straight month for double-digit increases.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Average rent in Canada up 10.7% since last year: report

Country’s average listed rent to be $1,996 in January, down 0.5 per cent from December

A new report says the average listed rent for all property types in Canada jumped by 10.7 per cent year-over-year in January, the ninth straight month of double-digit increases.

The report from Rentals.ca and Urbanation calculated the average listed rent to be $1,996 in January, down 0.5 per cent from December.

When compared with the pre-pandemic average rent in January 2020 of $1,823, rents in Canada increased 9.5 per cent, which amounts to an average annual increase of 3.2 per cent during the three-year period.

Shaun Hildebrand, Urbanation’s president, says the numbers indicate that Canada’s rental market started 2023 in line with the end of 2022 but saw sharp annual rent growth, low supply and quickly rising demand.

Vancouver and Calgary had the highest increases in average rent for condos and apartments in January, with annual growth of 22.9 per cent and 22.7 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Toronto condo and apartment rents increased 20.8 per cent annually in January.

RELATED: Landlord denies tenant security camera use, B.C. law vague on subject

RELATED: Under $80 difference between rent, mortgage prices in Kelowna the smallest in Canadian major cities

Rentals

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. water-toting toddler goes viral for helping out at family business
Next story
B.C. introduces $30M fund to support festivals, events over next 2 years

Just Posted

MPs from different parties say they have no clue how to spot foreign interference, as Canada’s spy agency warns all elected officials are targets for states such as China. MP Rachel Blaney rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
North Island MP Blaney asks CSIS to help MPs spot foreign interference

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III participates in exercise Amalgam Dart July 6, 2022 out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. On Feb. 15, NORAD aircrafts will be flying off the coasts of B.C. and Washington for an air defence exercise. (Credit: Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy/ NORAD)
NORAD running air defence exercise off coast of B.C.

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A group of scientists is calling out flaws of the DFO’s latest report on sea lice and wild salmon in an open letter to Federal Minister Joyce Murray. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Scientists slam DFO report regarding salmon farms, sea lice