Paper ballot scanners and other new technology allow B.C. voters to go to any available table, reducing lineups when voting. (Elections B.C.)

B.C. aims to register provincial voters starting at age 16

Voting age remains 18, candidates to get access to strata buildings

The B.C. government is moving ahead with a range of changes to how provincial elections are conducted, including the registration of future voters starting at age 16.

Attorney General David Eby introduced changes to the B.C.’s election law Thursday, based on recommendations from B.C.’s Chief Electoral Officer, Anton Boegman. Starting voter registration at 16, which is already available for federal voters’ lists, is a way to increase the registration rate for young voters, Eby told the legislature. The voting age remains at 18.

Other changes include introducing ballot scanners for B.C. elections, similar to the counting machines used in many local government elections.

more to come…

Previous story
Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract
Next story
Allegedly drunk driver of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested on Island Highway

Just Posted

Mount Waddington Highland Dance Fall Competition results are in

The Mount Waddington Highland Dance Fall Competition saw 47 dancers compete.

Raz: Creating his own Chemainus in the North Island part 4

Mehran “Raz” Razmpoosh continues to paint and donate his time and effort… Continue reading

Northern Sea Wolf wraps up a successful first season, says BC Ferries

On June 3, the vessel completed its inaugural sailing on the route.

The Wardens are coming to the Gate House Theatre!

The trio has released 2 full-length albums and 1 EP.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Autumn day

“I woke up on Tuesday to calm waters and headed down to the inlet”

Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract

Discovery came as he was signing rental agreement for $1,000-a-month suite

B.C. aims to register provincial voters starting at age 16

Voting age remains 18, candidates to get access to strata buildings

Allegedly drunk driver of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested on Island Highway

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

Canadian special forces quietly building up their dog units

Canine units mainly sniff out threats such as bombs or help track and apprehend enemy fighters

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Quebec towns in uproar on moving Halloween to Friday due to weather

Would you be happy to avoid the rain? Or is this government going too far?

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

Vehicle fire closes South Island Hwy. near Campbell River for a few hours overnight

SUV was engulfed in flames south of Stories Beach area

Most Read