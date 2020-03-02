B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

A person hoping to alter their travel plans walked into Abbotsford International Airport on Friday and claimed to have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Swoop officials say the person later admitted to having lied in an attempt to change their flight plan – the airline’s changes- and-cancellation policy requires a medical note to change one’s ticket due to a medical situation.

An airline spokesperson said staff took the person’s visit “very seriously and sanitized all appropriate surfaces.”

“Due to the sensitive nature of this claim, we followed up with this passenger, who said they were only making this claim to try and change their flight.”

The airline wouldn’t provide any more details about the passenger.

Officials are also warning those who do legitimately feel sick not to come into the airport.

“We do not suggest anyone who is feeling unwell to show up at the airport and to utilize our call centre,” Swoop’s Larissa Mark said in an email.

“Should a guest present ill or fall ill during travel, our frontline teams and crews are trained to handle multiple scenarios and situations that can arise on the ground or onboard our aircraft and have access to real-time support of physicians when requested.”

RELATED: Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker
Next story
Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

Just Posted

May Rink dominates Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Men’s Bonspiel A-Final

“we’ve been having lots of drinks and having lots of fun on the ice”

District of Port Hardy updates fireworks bylaw with stricter rules

“There’s always been an issue with fireworks and how they’ve been used in our community”

North Island Gazette nominated for Newspaper Excellence for the third year in a row

“thank you to all of our advertisers and our loyal readership”

OPINION: Environmental groups want healthy forests and communities

“We work to mobilize action on some of the most pressing issues facing our society today”

North Island Rising: Port McNeill council needs to step up their game

“the ‘newbie’ label has long worn off and it is time for some to step up their game.”

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Earthquake with 4.4 magnitude hits off Vancouver Island north coast

On Tuesday morning the third earthquake with a magnitude higher that 4.0 in 2020 to hit B.C. coast

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

B.C. Ferries will start taking debit at ticket booths this month

PIN pads will allow for tap payments

Most Read