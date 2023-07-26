B.C. announces $10.5M for small business impacted by vandalism

Small businesses in B.C. will soon be able to apply for grants for vandalism repairs and prevention.
Jobs and Economic Development Minister Brenda Bailey announced up to $10.5 million to give small business the relief from the cost of vandalism. Bailey made the announcement in Vancouver’s Chinatown Wednesday (July 26), which has been hard hit by vandalism in recent years.
Business owners will be able to apply to up to $2,000 for the cost of repairs or $1,000 for vandalism prevention. It will begin in the fall and will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.
More to come.
