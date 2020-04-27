B.C. announces funding to improve internet connectivity in remote areas

Funds could benefit North Island communites in Savary Island, Heriot Bay and Zeballos with better connectivity

Internet service providers in B.C. will recieve funding to enhance internet connectivity and access in under served communities, announced the Ministry of Citizens’ Services.

Minister Anne Kang announced the targeted funding after communities voiced the need for better connectivity after increased instances of slowdowns and outages.

Kang said that internet connectivity in remote places is essential to support online classrooms and access to Telehealth services in the current scenario.

“People working from home, students learning remotely and families practising physical distancing all need to know they can depend on internet access during this public-health emergency. Responding to the pandemic requires the best from all of us. Our communities need reliable internet access right now, and this new fund will get projects completed quickly.”

North Island areas such as Savary Island, Heriot Bay and Zeballos will benefit from this as the funding applies to any location in rural B.C. with a cluster of underserved homes that currently have terrestrial internet services less than 25 Megabit service per second (Mbps) download and 5 Mbps upload and is served by an existing network.

Service providers in B.C. can apply for grants of up to $50,000 or 90 per cent of their expenses said Kang.

The funds directed from the $50 million Connecting British Columbia program, is to help internet service providers with immediate network equipment upgrades, electronic devices and antennas among others.

“We’re making sure that the existing funds are being optimized,” said Kang.

The purpose is to provide high speed internet to rural, remote and indigenous communities.

Applications for funds are now being accepted by the Northern Development Initiative Trust. Submissions will be reviewed on a first-come-first-served basis, with funding decisions made within three to five business day.

READ ALSO: Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau

READ ALSO : City of Campbell River implements service fees and tax penalty relief measures as part of COVID-19 response

CoronavirusInternet and Telecom

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place
Next story
Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Photo editing

‘Many years ago I went through all my family photos and scanned them to digital’

Alert Bay woman dies of COVID-19 as death toll reaches 100 in B.C.

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

LETTER: Port Hardy Lions Club responds to pickleball article

‘it seemed to be another write up where all involved needed their hands slapped by a super hero’

North Island MLA Claire Trevena speaks on new supports available amid COVID-19 pandemic

‘the challenges of COVID-19 are having a particular impact on the most vulnerable in our province’

RCMP donates essential items to Gwa’Sala-‘Nakwaxda-xw members

The RCMP thanked Soap for Hope and all those involved for making this amazing donation possible.

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

B.C. announces funding to improve internet connectivity in remote areas

Funds could benefit North Island communites in Savary Island, Heriot Bay and Zeballos with better connectivity

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

COVID-19 adds to burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home

Day programs, activity centres can’t operate in pandemic

Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Testing, PPE and hospital capacity key to begin the process

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

‘Out of control’: Cariboo flooding pushing partially-treated sewage into Fraser River

City asks residents to moderate water usage as broken line spills partially treated effluent

Sooke Fine Art Show moves online due to COVID-19 pandemic

34th annual event hosted online in order to adhere to social distancing practices

World COVID-19 update: Haircuts top of mind as restrictions ease

Comprehensive world news digest on coronavirus updates from around the globe

Most Read