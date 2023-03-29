Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean makes an announcement in Mission on Feb. 2. Dillon White Photo

Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean makes an announcement in Mission on Feb. 2. Dillon White Photo

B.C. announces increased rates for foster parents and kinship care providers

Extra $450 per child per month the second raise since 2017

Foster families in British Columbia will get a monthly pay raise of hundreds of dollars starting April 1.

Mitzi Dean, the child and family development minister, says families fostering kids 11 and under will see their payments increase by $450 a month to $1,465 per child, while caregivers for those 12 to 19 will see a $531 monthly increase to $1,655 per child.

Dean says rates were frozen for nearly a decade under the previous government, and the latest increase is the second implemented since the New Democrats came to power in 2017.

The minister says the increased funding will fill a “critical need” for those families hit by inflation who need to provide children with food, clothing and other essentials.

Dean says funding is also increasing for other caregivers, including those with high- and special-needs children, along with so-called kinship families who take children under their care from family members.

Katie Robertson, executive director of the Parent Support Services Society of B.C., says she was raised in a kinship care situation herself and the increased funding will give kids security and stability, while helping keep families intact.

READ MORE: B.C. woman shares journey to reclaim Indigenous heritage after losing it in foster care

READ MORE: B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Foster care

Previous story
Vancouver Island’s ICET economic trust gets $10M, far short of the $150M it wanted
Next story
Vancouver city council votes to repeal 25-cent single-use cup fee, effective May 1

Just Posted

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen plans to introduce legislation Wednesday designed to ensure permanent funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust. The provincial government Wednesday announced $10 million for the fund, but Olsen says this announcement does not resolve the long-term future of the fund. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island’s ICET economic trust gets $10M, far short of the $150M it wanted

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (left) tours the Campbell River Food Bank with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney during Singh’s visit to the riding on Jan. 23. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
North Island-Powell River MP has high and low points in 2023 Federal Budget

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen Monday (March 27) said he remains concerned about funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), which supports economic development on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics fear B.C. poised to freeze $300 million Vancouver Island development fund

Rumours are swirling on social media about a possible McDonald’s being opened in Port Hardy at the old Shell gas station site that was recently demolished. (Megyn Williams photo)
Application submitted to the district for a McDonald’s in Port Hardy