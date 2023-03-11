Planet Ice in Maple Ridge is the only B.C. arena to be a finalist in this year’s Kraft Hockeyville contest. (The News file)

Planet Ice in Maple Ridge is the only B.C. arena to be a finalist in this year’s Kraft Hockeyville contest. (The News file)

B.C. arena named finalist in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Planet Ice is one of the four finalists competing for the $250,000 grand prize

After weeks of campaigning for community support, the hard work of the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association (RMMHA) and the citizens of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows has finally paid of, with Planet Ice being named one of the four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge arena in the running for Kraft Hockeyville contest

Out of the countless arenas that entered into this year’s contest, Kraft Heinz and the NHL selected Maple Ridge’s arena as one of the top entries deserving of the $250,000 grand prize.

Adam Butler, president of Kraft Heinz Canada, explained that making this decision wasn’t simple.

“We received thousands of entries from deserving communities and narrowing it to four finalists was certainly a challenge,” said Butler.

“This year’s top four finalists truly embody the heart and soul of hockey and now it’s up to Canada to vote for the winning community.”

VIDEO: NHL players come out in support of Maple Ridge arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Here are the four finalists in the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest:

• Maple Ridge Planet Ice (Maple Ridge, B.C.)

• Maurice Chaput Arena (Ste. Anne, MB)

• West Lorne Arena (West Lorne, ON)

• Centre Sportif Bellechasse-Dorchester (Saint-Anselme, QC)

The next phase of the contest will involve the public voting on which arena they want to see win. Public voting will open on March 31 at 6 a.m. PST and will then close on April 1 at 2 p.m. PST.

Voting can be done by visiting https://www.krafthockeyville.ca/.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

contesthockeyMaple Ridge

Previous story
Parksville motel suffers damages from fire

Just Posted

Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
Wrestling season is over, and I’m sad I don’t get to step on the mats till October

Parliament buildings in Ottawa. (Black Press file photo)
First Nations Wild Salmon Alliance hits Ottawa advocating for transitioning fish farms out of B.C. waters

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (left) in Gallipoli, Turkey in September. Photo courtesy Facebook/Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP questions federal government’s Veterans Affairs contract with Loblaw-owned company

From left to right: Dallas Smith, spokesperson for the Coalition and Tlowitsis Nation, Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray and Chief Chris Roberts of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation. (Supplied photo)
First Nations coalition urges Ottawa to stop closing salmon farms where they’re wanted

Pop-up banner image