Auditor General Michael Pickup fields questions at a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

B.C. auditor general postpones 10 performance audits, cites pandemic

‘Proceeding as planned could have diverted critical resources and focus away from clinical care and the COVID-19 response’

British Columbia’s auditor general says COVID-19 is largely behind the postponement of 10 performance audits and potential delays to future reviews of the government’s response to the pandemic.

Michael Pickup said Tuesday evolving circumstances mostly connected to the pandemic’s impact on government operations have made it necessary to change the status of the audits.

He said those include the impact the pandemic is having on the workforce assigned to projects or programs being reviewed, as well as on ministry staff.

“Certainly, circumstances like the government’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted our audit work,” Pickup said at a news conference after the release of a status report by his office.

“It is to be expected that this requires an all-hands-on-deck response by ministries and staff in health care.”

Pickup said an audit of B.C. Hydro’s Site C dam project was postponed to allow the government to conduct its own review in order to ensure the review considers the most up-to-date information.

The government recently announced a revised cost estimate of $16 billion to complete the Site C hydroelectric dam and a one-year completion delay to 2025.

An audit of government substance use services was delayed after requests by the Ministry of Health and Vancouver Coastal Health to focus on the pandemic, Pickup said.

“Proceeding as planned could have diverted critical resources and focus away from clinical care and the COVID-19 response,” he said.

Pickup said his office has planned various reports on the government’s pandemic response, including the $1.5-billion economic recovery fund and the vaccine rollout program, but much depends on the availability of the government and its resources.

“Yes, at the request of government, given how busy folks are in response to the pandemic, we’ve been recognizing … that we can’t be getting in the way while the government works in response,” he said. “Yes, there are things we have identified and more planning is to be done and more discussions are to be had.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday
Next story
Woman attacked with a traffic cone by three Victoria jaywalkers

Just Posted

North Island MLA Michele Babcuk. Photo contributed
North Island MLA welcomes 24 projects helping workers impacted by COVID-19

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk is welcoming 24 investments in small, land-based… Continue reading

The Port McNeill waterfront on a beautiful sunny day. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Waterfront Community Playgroup Project gains support from Port McNeill council

The proposed project would “revitalize the waterfront area to a vibrant community space.”

Port Hardy Fire Chief Brent Borg. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Borg reappointed as fire chief of Port Hardy

It’s official. Port Hardy’s current fire chief has been reappointed for another… Continue reading

Fourteen-year-old Kristine Floyd-Paul was last seen Sunday March 28 at 6 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP. (Submitted)
FOUND: Missing 14-year-old girl from Quatsino

Kristine Floyd-Paul has been found safe

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
VIDEO: Vancouver Island contact tracing doubles due to COVID variants, more socializing

Island’s top public health officer calling for return to practices that achieved a flat curve

Eight residents tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at Nanaimo’s Longlake Chateau, but Island Health says none have experienced more than moderate cold symptoms. (News Bulletin file photo)
Outbreak at vaccinated Island seniors home results in ‘moderate cold’ symptoms

‘Compare a mild cold to probably one or two of those people dying, had they not had the vaccine’

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

Victoria police are seeking witnesses after a woman was assaulted by three men in downtown Victoria last weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman attacked with a traffic cone by three Victoria jaywalkers

Woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after also being punched and kicked beside her car

Nanaimo firefighters rescue a dog from the Abyss crevice on Tuesday morning. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)
Firefighters rescue dog that fell into Nanaimo’s ‘Abyss’ crevice

Crews harnessed and pulled up poodle that had fallen about three metres

Vancouver Island’s missing men featured in the Gone Boys podcast. Left to right: Kelly McLeod, Brandon Cairney, Desmond Peter, Ian Henry, Daniel MacDonnell. (Courtesy of Laura Palmer)
True crime podcast explores connection between five missing Vancouver Island men

Gone Boys is the second season of Island Crime

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

Most Read