B.C. avian flu outbreak likely spread through commercial bird farming

B.C.’s second case of domestic avian influenza has been confirmed in a small flock in the City of Kelowna, but it is unclear what the government considers to be a small flock.

J.M. Giroux, an Okanagan smallholder farmer and admin to the BC Poultry Group Facebook page said the term “small flock” can be interpreted to mean many things and doesn’t have a set definition.

BC egg considers small lot farms to be farmers with under 399 hens. Under CFIA guidelines, “small flocks” are considered farms with up to 1000 birds.

The provincial government has not yet released their parameters of small and large flocks meaning that the “small flock” that was infected may have consisted of hundreds of birds.

The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture and the CFIA were unavailable for comment on the definition of a “small flock” at the time of this article.

“Numerous field studies have shown that backyard flocks are typically insignificant spreaders of the avian flu,” said Giroux.

This statement is supported by research that found backyard flocks contribute little to typical avian flu outbreaks.

“What’s really at risk is large-scale layer farms,” said Giroux.

Giroux said that birds in industrial livestock operations live in close quarters and typically have low genetic diversity because they are from the same parent stock. He explained that because of this the birds are prime candidates for infections of highly pathogenic viruses, like H5N1.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food said that producers within a 12-kilometre radius in both the North and Central Okanagan have been notified of the positive test result.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency reported that the area surrounding the infected farm has been placed under quarantine, however, the area of quarantine in the Kelowna region has not been publicly specified.

Giroux alleges that the majority of transmission between large farms is because of the sharing of equipment, truck contamination and workers with contaminated clothing working on multiple farms.

The Government of Canada has suggested that poultry farmers implement Avian Biosecurity Measures to prevent the spread of H5N1.

“Usually, the transfer is between farms on contaminated clothes and equipment,” said Giroux.

He said that although a recent sample from a bald eagle found in Delta tested positive for the same disease, wild birds are not the primary vector of the disease.

Giroux explained that farmers should not be looking to exterminate wild birds as a means of controlling the spread of the virus.

The ministry released an order mandating that “all regulated commercial chicken and turkey operations, as well as commercial duck and geese (both live and egg) producers with 100 or more birds must maintain indoor operations”.

Giroux said that it is not feasible for backyard producers to move their flock indoors during the outbreak and instead suggests keeping flocks in a clean, low-stress environment with access to diverse foods where they can be “as wild as they can be”.

He emphasized, “forcing your poultry indoors for months can expose them to other sources of disease and infection. For many outside of the control zone this seems like a simple solution but they are not understanding the impact of poor indoor air quality and the mental stress to birds brought on by confinement.”

“By no means am I trying to minimize it,” said Giroux about the severity of H5N1.

He said that he acknowledges that the highly pathogenic virus can spread quickly and said that when a flock becomes infected the birds are all culled.

Giroux said that he wants to “promote backyard producers and reduce reliance on commercial laying farms”.

He said that this would reduce the impact of illness on our food chain and improve the welfare of layer hens.

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the CFIA and B.C. poultry producers, enhanced prevention and preparedness, measures are in place and the current outbreaks are being monitored to prevent spread.

In the past, strains of the avian flu have caused a near 100 percent mortality rate among infected birds with disastrous impacts on both commercial and small flock producers.

Capital News has reached out to the Ministry of Agriculture and will update this article if more information becomes available.

