Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)

B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

A B.C. broadcaster whose leg was broken after an aggressive confrontation with a street preacher in August has filed a civil lawsuit, naming Vancouver city officials, local police and the preacher.

Justin Morissette, a Vancouver-based sports broadcaster, interrupted an anti-LGBTQ street preacher’s sermon in July 2020. It was alleged that he was attacked by preacher Dorre Love and another man who has not been named. Morissette was left with two broken bones and a dislocated knee.

Six months later, Morissette is just now able to fully weight bear on the leg, but is not yet walking or back to work.

In a lawsuit filed on Feb. 19, Morissette claims the city and police failed to keep the peace.

Morissette’s lawyer Jim Hanson told Black Press Media the city and police were well aware of the nuisance Love was causing in the West End.

“This gentleman was spewing hate speech from a microphone on the corner. He was making the area around unlivable because of his persistent haranguing. His loud speech was offensive and full of hatred and vitriol,” Hanson claimed.

Love and the ministry he was associated with are also named in the suit.

Love, who has said in the past he acted in self defense, has been charged with aggravated assault but has not yet been tried in court.

He shared a news report of the incident last August on social media with the caption, “Christian Discrimination. Preacher wrongfully arrested.”

Morissette and Hanson are arguing that “a man doesn’t have the right to stand on a street corner and spew hatred towards the LGBT community or any other community.”

READ MORE: B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

The organization Love is affiliated with, called Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries, was founded in Toronto and features projects like “Church is Essential”, “Christian Positive Space” and “Stop Bullying Christians Now.”

Morissette is seeking compensation, as well as to set a precedent that local governments have a responsibility to ensure that anti-social, hateful conduct is brought to an end.

A spokesperson with the city said officials havn’t received the notice of claim yet and declined to comment. Love and Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries have not responded to requests for interview.

According to the online court registry, no responses have been filed as of Feb. 24.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

lawsuitLGBTQ

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. woman has nothing but praise for Elder Dog Canada
Next story
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Just Posted

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

A new bridge is being put in place over the Quatse Estuary Trail breach. (Port Hardy Bulldozing photo)
Quatse Estuary Trail renovations nearing completion

Port Hardy Bulldozing and Onsite Engineering have contracts on the project.

A beautiful sunny afternoon showcasing Mount Cain in all its glory. (Kimberley Kufaas Photography)
Mount Cain gets grant funding to construct new day lodge

The North Island ski hill has been awarded $874,000.

Courtney Oblenda Johnny photo
VIDEO: North Islanders celebrate ‘winter wonderland’ Family Day weekend

Check out these fantastic photos of North Islanders enjoying the snow during Family Day weekend.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue logo
Port Hardy Fire Rescue releases 2020 third and fourth quarter stats

“Overall a great year and effort by our members despite the challenges of 2020!”

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

The late Michael Gregory, 57, is accused of sexually exploiting six junior high students between 1999 and 2005. (Pixabay)
Former Alberta teacher accused of sexually assaulting students found dead in B.C.

Mounties say Michael Gregory’s death has been deemed ‘non-suspicious’

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Photograph By @KAYLAXANDERSON
VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

A lynx surprises a group of ducks and picks one off for lunch

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)
B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

When his owner had knee surgery, Kevin, 2, was able to continue to go for walks thanks to volunteers from Elder Dog Canada. (Contributed photo)
B.C. woman has nothing but praise for Elder Dog Canada

National organization has a fleet of volunteer walkers ready, but needs more clients to serve

Justin Morissette is still recovering from the injuries sustained in the altercation. He is not yet able to walk without assistance. (Justin Morissette, Twitter)
B.C. man suing city and police over violent altercation with anti-LGBTQ preacher

Justin Morissette argues police knew the threat the preacher posed, and failed to keep the peace

Mowi Canada West salmon farm in B.C. waters. Conservative MPs have backed an industry call for further discussions on the timeline for closing Discovery Island farms. (Photo supplied by Mowi Canada)
Conservative MPs back B.C. salmon farmers’ call for transparent discussions

Farm owners requested consultations, more time to leave Discovery Islands

Most Read