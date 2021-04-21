B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson is photographed following her budget speech in the legislative assembly at the provincial legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson is photographed following her budget speech in the legislative assembly at the provincial legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. budget lacks innovative drive, vision during uncertain times, say experts

Finance Minister Selina Robinson’s budget sets out to spend $8.7 billion over three years on infrastructure

Business groups and others say British Columbia’s budget lacks the long-term vision many were looking for to support and stimulate innovation during and after the pandemic.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson’s budget sets out to spend $8.7 billion over three years on infrastructure and supports for families and businesses to build economic recovery from COVID-19.

Bridgitte Anderson, CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, says the business community was looking for more signs of a post-pandemic vision in Tuesday’s budget.

She says the budget needed to focus on supporting and stimulating innovation and competitiveness of B.C. businesses as the province rebuilds from the pandemic.

However, Prof. Allan Tupper, a University of B.C. political scientist, says the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic has the government balancing the prospects of improvements with the possible arrival of another disastrous wave of COVID-19.

The Opposition Liberals are attacking the budget, saying the government forgot to outline a plan for the future and left many small businesses, especially tourism operators, to fend for themselves.

READ MORE: B.C. budget to expand $10-a-day child care, but misses the mark on ‘truly universal’ system

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

2021 B.C. BudgetCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. researchers use air conditioning to combat spread of COVID particles
Next story
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident tries to save vehicle from the Columbia River

Just Posted

The Port Hardy post office was vandalized. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy post office windows smashed in with rocks

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association logo
VIAHA talks ‘return to play’

The 2020-2021 minor hockey season was definitely a struggle.

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

Quatsino First Nation announced on April 19 it has one confirmed case of COVID-19. (Facebook screenshot)
Quatsino First Nation has one confirmed case of COVID-19

“COVID does not discriminate, we need to come together and support each other as a whole community.”

Sports Talk with Tyson is a column that covers all things sports in the North Island. Have some thoughts about Sports Talk with Tyson? Email a letter to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.
OPINION: Enjoy the outdoors this summer, but be safe

Go enjoy our local golf courses this summer and have some fun.

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
An Island girl’s wish is answered as her cat came back

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

Vancouver Island Connector and Tofino Bus is putting a 41-passenger electric bus through its paces in a three-month trial run between Nanaimo and Victoria. (Photo submitted)
Electric bus on trial run serving Victoria-to-Nanaimo route

Vancouver Island Connector and Tofino Bus trying out 41-seat electric coach for three months

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident tries to save vehicle from the Columbia River

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A judge is scheduled to release her decision today on a request to delay the final leg of hearings in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. judge grants Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay extradition hearings

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there is no justification to delay proceedings in the case

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces travel restrictions between the province’s regional health authorities at the legislature, April 19, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 862 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, seven deaths

Recreational travel restrictions set to begin Friday

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson is photographed following her budget speech in the legislative assembly at the provincial legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. budget lacks innovative drive, vision during uncertain times, say experts

Finance Minister Selina Robinson’s budget sets out to spend $8.7 billion over three years on infrastructure

Most Read