Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)

Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)

B.C. CDC unveils guide on how to carpool during the pandemic

Wearing masks, keeping windows open key to slowing the spread of COVID-19

If you don’t have your own car, or your destination isn’t within walking distance, it’s been hard to figure out how to get their safely.

While public transit agencies have made improvements to decrease transmission aboard trains and buses, those who rely on carpooling or ride-sharing to get to work and other essential appointments have been left in the lurch.

On Sunday (Feb. 28), the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (CDC) released a guide on how to carpool or ride-share safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the CDC, the driver and passengers should complete COVID self-checks prior to getting into the vehicle, and to not ride if they are experiencing any symptoms, have recently travelled outside of Canada or are self-isolating due to government rules.

Riders and drivers should also spread out as much as possible in the vehicle, wear their masks and travel with the same group of people each time. Rotating different people in and out could increase how many people are exposed.

While in the car, windows should be kept open to increase air circulation and the vehicle’s ventilation should be set to bring in fresh air, not just recirculate the air inside the car. It’s also best to avoid eating or drinking.

Aside from that, the CDC said it’s important clean high contact areas regularly and to sanitize your hands before and after the trip.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 80+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

READ MORE: Host fined $2,300 for flouting COVID rules after Vancouver police break up gender reveal party

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Civic Centre needs 10 grand to be fully operational during a power outage
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. churches in court to attempt to overturn ban on in-person services

Just Posted

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 80+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

The Civic Centre in Port Hardy needs funding to be fully operational during a power outage. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Civic Centre needs 10 grand to be fully operational during a power outage

Staff “will be creative in where they get the money to pay for this and they’ll let us know.”

Premier John Horgan met with the ‘Namgis First Nation in 2017 at their Big House on Cormorant Island to discuss issues regarding aquaculture. (North Island Gazette file photo)
‘Namgis First Nation partners with the Province of B.C.

The next step in the Gwa’ni Project will be community and stakeholder consultation in spring 2021.

A beautiful sunny afternoon showcasing Mount Cain in all its glory. (Kimberley Kufaas Photography)
Mount Cain to start construction on new lodge once season ends

The North Island ski hill has been awarded $874,000 to build a brand new lodge.

The U’mista Cultural Society is getting $294,000 in funding. (North Island Gazette file photo)
North Island gets infrastructure and jobs boost from Economic Recovery Plan

“I’m thrilled that so many North Island organizations are benefiting from this funding”

Langley resident Carrie MacKay shared a video showing how stairs are a challenge after spending weeks in hospital battling COVID-19 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle

‘I can now walk for six (to) 10 minutes a day’

B.C. Attorney General David Eby speaks in the legislature, Dec. 7, 2020. Eby was given responsibility for housing after the October 2020 provincial election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. extends COVID-19 rent freeze again, to the end of 2021

‘Renoviction’ rules tightened, rent capped to inflation in 2022

Face mask hangs from a rear-view mirror. (Black Press image)
B.C. CDC unveils guide on how to carpool during the pandemic

Wearing masks, keeping windows open key to slowing the spread of COVID-19

Churches, including Langley’s Riverside Calvary Church, are challenging the regulations barring them from holding in-person worship services during COVID-19. (Langley Advance Times file)
COVID-19: B.C. churches in court to attempt to overturn ban on in-person services

A judge will hear arguments Monday through Wednesday

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

Wildlife advocate Gary Schroyen captured this picture of a one-year-old cougar in the Sooke Hills using a homemade trip camera. Vancouver Island is home to approximately 800 cougars, which makes up about a quarter of the total population in B.C. (Gary Schroyen photo) Wildlife advocate Gary Schroyen captured this picture of a one-year-old cougar in the Sooke Hill using a homemade trip camera. Schroyen presents Animal Signs: The Essence of Animal Communication on Nov. 30. (Gary Schroyen photo)
Declining Vancouver Island cougar populations linked to wolves

Large carnivore specialist says human development still plays biggest role on cougar numbers

Many of the materials used in delivery packaging can be brought in to Recycle BC depots or London Drugs for recycling. (Unsplash)
With take out and online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

How to dispose of delivery packaging

Police have identified the vehicle involved in the Feb. 14 hit-and-run in Chemainus and are continuing to investigate. (Black Press Media files)
Police seize and identify suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

Investigation into death expected to be lengthy and involved

(Black Press file photo)
Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz

The child was transported to hospital but is not expected to survive

Most Read