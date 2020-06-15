B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

Youth counsellor Lorna Mace at the entrance to the Victoria Foundry, November 2018. (Victoria News)

The B.C. government has announced an expansion of its Foundry youth mental health and addictions centres, with new centres in Port Hardy, the Comox Valley, Williams Lake, Burns Lake, Cranbrook, Langley, Surrey and Squamish.

The Foundry network also has counselling and treatment centres being developed in Terrace and Richmond, bringing the total communities served by Foundry to 19, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Judy Darcy announced June 15.

The centres provide support to young people aged 12 to 24, with walk-in counselling service and referrals run by local non-profit organizations.

