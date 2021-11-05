Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)

B.C. COVID-19 denier Mak Parhar found dead in home, cause under investigation

Parhar recently reported feeling fatigue, chills and other symptoms before taking Ivermectin

An outspoken COVID-19 denier in B.C. has died.

Police say that Mak Parhar died in a New Westminster home on Thursday (Nov. 3).

Parhar, a former owner of a hot yoga studio in Delta, made national headlines at the beginning of what has become a 20-month-long global pandemic when he returned to the province from a flat-earth convention in the U.S. and refused to self-isolate as federal law dictated at the time, instead attending an anti-COVID rally in Vancouver.

He went on to be charged with three counts of violating the Quarantine Act.

Parhar recently shared online that he was feeling ill with a number of symptoms similar to those displayed in someone infected with COVID-19: fatigue, chills and a cough.

However, in a recent livestreamed video, he denied to his followers that it was the infections respiratory illness because “CONVID (sic) doesn’t exist.”

READ MORE: Former North Delta yoga studio owner charged with violating Quarantine Act

ALSO READ: Judge tosses lawsuit against B.C. by COVID-denier who broke quarantine after flat earth conference

The day before his death, Parhar reported feeling better after taking Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug used in animals such as horses of which Canadian health officials have strongly warned against taking. The drug, after being endorsed by other pseudo-science influencers, has become widely encouraged by anti-vaxxers as a way to fight COVID-19 infection.

It’s unclear at this time what caused Parhar’s death. The BC Coroner Service is investigating.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
COVID-19 cases declining across Canada, but not as quickly as before
Next story
Indigenous leaders concerned over B.C.’s process for old-growth logging deferrals

Just Posted

Hardy Buoys new automation machine getting ready to be fired up. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Hardy Buoys automates part of production line to help meet goals

Someone onshore documents the position of a load of refrigerators that made it to shore near Cape Scott after more than 100 containers fell off the M/V Zim Kingston container ship in late October. (PHOTO COURTESY CDN. COAST GUARD)
Zim Kingston container spill clean-up continues as coastal concerns question response

Alison Skrepneck, local coordinator for the Campbell River Shoebox Project. Photo courtesy Campbell River Shoebox Project.
Campbell River Shoebox Project chapter again looking for gift card donations this holiday season

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Elementary School will be closed until Monday, Nov. 8 due to most of the students being unvaccinated. (www.gwanaknations.ca photo)
North Island First Nation extends shutdown due to increase in COVID-19 exposures