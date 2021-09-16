B.C. COVID-19 infections creeping up, 706 more Thursday

4 more deaths for 11 in past two days, 291 in hospital

B.C.’s COVID-19 fourth wave continues to climb, with 706 new infections confirmed in the 24 hours up to Thursday, and four additional deaths as hospital admissions creep up.

There are 291 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Sept. 16, up three since Wednesday, and 134 in intensive care, down by three. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the past two days.

There has been one additional outbreak in senior care, at Menno Terrace East in Abbotsford, and two have been declared over, at Nicola Meadows in Merritt and Rose Woods Village assisted living in Trail. That leaves 23 active outbreaks in long-term care and acute-care areas of Kootenay Boundary, Chilliwack General and Fort St. John hospitals.

As of Sept. 16, 2021, 86.3% (3,998,779) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 78.8% (3,652,033) received their second dose. From Sept. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.1% of cases and from Sept. 1-14 they accounted for 86.4% of hospitalizations. After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 35.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region are:

• 203 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,784 active

• 105 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,051 active

• 213 new cases in Interior Health, 1,504 active

• 104 new cases in Northern Health, 857 active

• 81 new cases in Island Health, 638 active

