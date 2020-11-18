B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

B.C.’s string of record-breaking COVID-19 infections continued Wednesday with 762 additional people diagnosed and 10 deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

The daily cases surpasses the record 717 cases on Tuesday, after more than 600 cases a day added since Friday.

“We have seen a rising number of new cases of COVID-19 across the province and we need to slow this down,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement on the situation Nov. 18. “We need to put the brakes on the virus and doing this requires a sustained effort by all of us.”

New cases continue to be centred on the Fraser Health region, with 481 reported Wednesday, and another 210 in the Vancouver Coastal region. There were 20 new cases on Vancouver Island, 38 in the Interior Health region including the Okanagan and Kootenays, and 13 in Northern Health.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus