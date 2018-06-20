Real estate registry proposed by B.C. NDP Government. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

The B.C. government is looking to launch a new registry, open to the public, that will list anyone who owns real estate in the province.

The registry, a first in Canada, aims to end the hidden ownership of property.

Finance Minister Carol James said Wednesday the registry will give tax auditors and law enforcement agencies information needed to fight tax evasion, tax fraud and money laundering.

“British Columbia has developed a reputation as an attractive place to anonymously invest and hide wealth. Right now in B.C., real estate investors can hide behind numbered companies, offshore and domestic trusts, and corporations,” James said.

The proposed legislation is part of a report that includes the draft of the land owner transparency act, which could authorize the collection of beneficial ownership information, as well as the creation and administration of the public registry.

The public can share feedback on that report until Aug. 19.

Other plans include introducing a new law to track pre-sale condominium contract assignments, sharing information on the homeowner grant with federal tax officials, and establishing a federal-provincial working group on tax fraud and money laundering.

Previous story
BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year
Next story
Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Just Posted

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Port Alice showcases piano and vocal students

North Island Song hosts year-end recital at Ocean View church

More than 150 tremors hit Vancouver Island in last 24 hours

Seismologists monitor to see if pressure will be added to major fault

Workshop teaches meaningful conservation messaging

MERS held their first North Island marine naturalist workshop in Port McNeill

Trudeau, Horgan condemn controversial U.S. child migrant policy

Premier John Horgan said B.C. ‘will always stand up for the values’ of diversity and inclusion

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

Police watchdog called to Kelowna after car destroyed in crash

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 33 in both directions

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Most Read