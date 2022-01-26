Work continues at 3 Mile Bridge on B.C. Highway 8, which was washed out or damaged in 23 places in record rain and flooding mid-November 2021. (B.C. transportation ministry photo)

Work continues at 3 Mile Bridge on B.C. Highway 8, which was washed out or damaged in 23 places in record rain and flooding mid-November 2021. (B.C. transportation ministry photo)

B.C. crews aiming for spring for Highway 8 resident access

Working west from Merritt, east from Spences Bridge

Damage to B.C.’s remote Highway 8 along the Nicola River is so extensive that the first task is to build a way in for construction crews and equipment.

B.C.’s transportation ministry issued an update for residents Wednesday as it works to restore resident access to the area, which is targeted for this spring.

Working from both ends of the highway connecting Merritt and Spences Bridge, crews have reached one of the 23 damaged or washed-out portions of the road located 21 km east of Spences Bridge. Single-lane construction access has also been opened 25 km east of Spences Bridge, and another nearby damage site has not yet been reached.

Repairs are underway at 3 Mile Bridge, and despite cold and snow conditions, concrete pouring is complete to temporarily repair Rattlesnake Bridge abutments.

Temporary repairs have also been completed near N’Kwala Recreation Site, a popular spot for camping and launching canoes and kayaks. Rock and dirt fill were used to restore a section of the highway, one of five such repairs that have been completed as of Jan. 26.

RELATED: B.C.’s hard-hit Highway 1 reopens through Fraser Canyon

RELATED: Don’t stop for photos on damaged Coquihalla, drivers told

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature

Previous story
Interior Fraser steelhead face extinction, warn B.C. fishing, conservation groups
Next story
Island family still fighting for changes, 5 years after son’s fentanyl poisoning death

Just Posted

The U15 North Island Eagles. (Freeze Frame Photography)
Coach talks U15 North Island Eagles perfect season

Port Hardy Museum Curator Robin Folvik and Port Hardy Heritage Society President Mary-Ann Smith. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
New curator hired for the Port Hardy Museum

Environment Canada is warning of dense fog throughout Vancouver Island Jan. 25. (Black Press Media file photo)
Poor visibility expected across Vancouver Island as fog advisory extended

A conservation officer rescues the black bear cub from a tree in Port Alice. (Cathy Anderson photo)
Bear cub rescued in Port Alice a good candidate for rehabilitation