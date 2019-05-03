Drivers are being reminded to give horses and their riders and a wide berth when encountering them on the road. (Pixabay File)

B.C. drivers told to be nice to other road users, especially those on horseback

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reminds drivers to share road with horses

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure calls on drivers to “use extra caution and be courteous when passing horses and riders in rural areas,” this summer.

As the sunny weather sees more equestrians steering their charges on to the roads, the ministry has decided to assist drivers by improving signage, including tabs providing more information about where horses can be expected. They hope the signs will remind drivers and riders to “share the road,” as they do with cyclists and pedestrians, “to prevent surprise and promote courtesy and safety for all.”

ALSO READ: Central Saanich councillor wants free transit for all

Many drivers perhaps don’t realize that horses and their riders are recognized road users in the Motor Vehicle Act, and drivers should expect their presence when passing through rural areas.

The ministry collaborated with the Horse Council of B.C. to improve the wording on the signs as well as to receive guidance on where they should be placed. The signs are available for any regions that want to improve awareness in areas where horseback riding is popular.

In a statement, the ministry said, “Drivers can watch for signs at the start of any roadway or along narrow or winding roads commonly used for horseback riding. However, even in areas without posted signs, the ministry reminds all travellers to use caution and stay alert for diverse road users.”

ALSO READ: Indian Army photos discovers footprints they say belong to our Sasquatch cousin

The new advice reminds drivers to slow down, give a wide berth, accelerate slowly to avoid kicking up gravel, limit noise and only pass if the horse doesn’t seem agitated.

Riders have some responsibility too, and have been told to use caution when travelling on narrow roads or in times of low visibility.They should also wear reflective vests, and adorn their horses with high-visibility leg bands.

For more information about sharing the road safely with horses and riders visit tranbc.ca.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Just Posted

North Island MLA Claire Trevena promises better road conditions in the North Island

“Ministry staff will continue to monitor the roads closely to ensure they are safe and reliable.”

LETTER: Port Alice Health Centre Changes

“What a difficult situation they have placed our ambulance personnel in!”

North Island College’s 2019 Nanwakolas Council Corporate Golf Challenge now accepting registration

Event takes place June 7 at Storey Creek in Campbell River

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Stunning view of the Broughton Archipelago

At the top I stopped and photographed in two locations with clear views over the trees to the strait

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Fashion Fridays: How to style your perfect summer dress

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

OPINION: Island Health is attempting to mislead the public

Bjarnason’s statement makes it sound like the emergency room will remain.

Saskatchewan Appeals Court majority says federal carbon tax constitutional

Justice wrote establishing minimum national standards for a price on greenhouse gas emissions falls under feds

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Province commits $1 million to restore White Rock pier

Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing makes announcement at White Rock’s Memorial Park

Grade 4 students lobby to return Greater Victoria park to its Indigenous name

Youth want to restore the name of ȽÁU,WELNEW to John Dean Provincial Park

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm remembers death of stolen baby goat

Archer was stolen in 2003, but many still remember him

Most Read