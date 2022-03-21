Two COVID-19 rapid tests that were given to a motorist are displayed at a Fraser Health drive-thru pick up site in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two COVID-19 rapid tests that were given to a motorist are displayed at a Fraser Health drive-thru pick up site in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. expands eligibility for rapid COVID-19 tests to people over 30

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days

People in their 30s and older can now pick up packs of free COVID-19 tests at pharmacies across British Columbia.

The province expanded eligibility Monday for the rapid antigen tests, which are intended for future use in case of illness and should not be picked up by anyone with symptoms of an active infection.

Eligible individuals can pick up one kit of five tests every 28 days by showing their personal health number.

If others are picking up a kit on another person’s behalf, they should present the person’s name, personal health number and date of birth.

As of Monday, there were 271 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 49 in intensive care.

Eight more deaths have been reported over three days for a death toll in B.C. of 2,974.

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Previous story
Canada tightens ban on Russian aircraft to include humanitarian flights
Next story
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

Just Posted

Members of the Port Alice Health Forum and Fire Department with packages containing the chest compression machine. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice Volunteer Fire Department receives chest compression machine

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo supplied)
Over $7 million given out to help North Island small businesses during pandemic

Oakey before the cougar attack. (Jessica Shaw photo)
North Island woman’s dog survives vicious cougar attack on Commuter trail

Joëlle Rabu and her son, Nico Rhodes, performing at the Port Hardy Civic Centre. (Debra Lynn photo)
Joëlle Rabu and Nico Rhodes: Reviving Piaf at North Island Concert Society show