A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as storms continue

Limit of 30 litres per gas station visit applies to southwest B.C.

The province is extending its gasoline rationing measures in the southwest region of B.C. until Dec. 14.

The state of emergency will remain until that time as well.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said that retailers and motorists have cooperated with the gas rationing measures, which set limits at 30 litres per visit.

Ralston said that fuel has come to B.C. via barge from the south and from the east via trains while the Trans Mountain pipeline remains down.

The pipeline has been shut off since Nov. 14 and Ralston said that it’s unclear how this week’s incoming storm will affect that piece of infrastructure.

The fuel restrictions apply only to non-essential and non-commercial motorists; commercial operators can continue to fill up without restrictions, typically using card-lock gas stations.

READ MORE: ‘Tiger Dam’ being built on Highway 1 in Abbotsford to hold back floodwaters

READ MORE: B.C. local governments need help with flood control, Horgan says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Northern B.C. MLA slams Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘misinformed’ support of pipeline opposition
Next story
Quesnel pulp mill to shut down due to transportation issues

Just Posted

FILE – People watch the rising flood waters crossing the Canada/United States border in Huntington Village in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, November 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Peak’ of next atmospheric river to drench B.C.’s central coast, meteorologist says

There were 33 COVID-19 cases in the Woss-north health area last week. (BCCDC photo)
North Island’s weekly COVID-19 case numbers drop from 73 to 33

Flooding on Martindale Road in Parksville. There is a flood watch in effect for most of Vancouver Island, with the B.C. River Forecast Centre warning of “potential for flood flows” on the Englishman River and elsewhere. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATED: Flood watch for all of Vancouver Island as heavy rain set to return tonight

Flooding on Martindale Road in Parksville. There is a flood watch in effect for most of Vancouver Island, with the B.C. River Forecast Centre warning of “potential for flood flows” on the Englishman River and elsewhere. (Black Press file photo)
Streamflow advisory upgraded to flood watch for most of Vancouver Island