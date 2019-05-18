The Queen of Oak Bay briefly stopped in Departure Bay a little after 8 a.m. to let a bear swim past the path of the vessel next to Saysutshun Newcastle Island. (Susannah Steers photo)

B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Queen of Oak Bay brakes for wildlife in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

It’s a busy weekend for B.C. Ferries, but one of the vessels took time for a ‘bear pause’ Saturday morning in Nanaimo.

The Queen of Oak Bay briefly stopped in Departure Bay at about 8:30 a.m. to let a bear swim in front of the path of the vessel next to Saysutshun Newcastle Island.

The ferry corporation has additional vessels sailing on the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route during the Victoria Day long weekend.

