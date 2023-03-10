Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Capital News file)

Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Capital News file)

B.C. firefighter pleads guilty to voyeurism

A charge of voyeurism involves secretly observing or recording nudity in a private place

A Kelowna firefighter pled guilty to a single count of voyeurism in Vernon courts on March 9.

The ten-year employee of Kelowna’s fire department, Jason Stoodley, will be sentenced on April 19.

In the Criminal Code of Canada, voyeurism means that a person was secretly observed while nude, exposed or was surreptitiously recorded for sexual purposes. The definition includes electronic recordings and all instances where a person had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The City of Kelowna 2021 Statement of Financial Information lists that Stoodley was paid $112,446 for working as a firefighter in 2021.

Stoodley was originally charged with making or publishing child pornography, and two counts of voyeurism on July 3.

His lawyer, Julian van der Walle, said that the pornography charge has been stayed and Stoodley will only be convicted for one count of voyeurism.

Van der Walle was otherwise unavailable for comment.

The details of the alleged incident are unknown at this time.

READ MORE: Kelowna firefighter charged with making/publishing child pornography

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownafirefightersVernon

Previous story
Coordinated response helped protect orcas during fuel spill off B.C. coast: NOAA
Next story
Family loses everything in Keremeos house fire, believed to be sparked by dryer

Just Posted

Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
Wrestling season is over, and I’m sad I don’t get to step on the mats till October

Parliament buildings in Ottawa. (Black Press file photo)
First Nations Wild Salmon Alliance hits Ottawa advocating for transitioning fish farms out of B.C. waters

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (left) in Gallipoli, Turkey in September. Photo courtesy Facebook/Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP questions federal government’s Veterans Affairs contract with Loblaw-owned company

From left to right: Dallas Smith, spokesperson for the Coalition and Tlowitsis Nation, Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray and Chief Chris Roberts of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation. (Supplied photo)
First Nations coalition urges Ottawa to stop closing salmon farms where they’re wanted

Pop-up banner image