B.C. Emergency Health Services ambulance station at Langley Memorial Hospital. (Black Press files)

B.C. Emergency Health Services ambulance station at Langley Memorial Hospital. (Black Press files)

B.C. funds 85 new paramedics, 22 ambulances as demand climbs

22 rural ambulance stations to be upgraded to 24/7

The B.C. government is responding to a surge in 9-1-1 as calls as COVID-19 infection and activity restrictions recede, and the drug overdose crisis continues to grow.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Wednesday that the province is funding 85 new full-time paramedic positions, 30 full-time dispatchers and 22 ambulances to the system, in addition to increases in recent years. B.C. Emergency Health Service is also converting 22 rural ambulance stations to round-the-clock operation, with plans for an additional 16 stations by October.

more to come…

RELATED: B.C. rural paramedic program adds more home support

RELATED: B.C. paramedics get their own union under NDP

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
Family of Wet’suwet’en man fatally shot by Campbell River RCMP calls for inquiry

Just Posted

RBC presents $80,000 cheque to North Island College. From left to right: Kathleen Kuhnert, NIC vice-president, Students & Community Engagement; Rick Eigler, RBC branch manager, Comox Valley; Kelly Bissell, RBC regional vice-president; Kelly Shopland, NIC executive director Indigenous Education; Aubrey Lively, RBC assistant branch manager; and Katharina Schulte-Bisping, RBC assistant branch manager.
RBC gives $80,000 to support Indigenous students at North Island College

North Island NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo contributed)
Supports will help North Island prepare for emergency events

A ribbon cutting during grand opening ceremony of Q̓ʷalayu House in Campbell River on July 12, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Q̓ʷalayu House opens to support mothers and families

The Village of Port Alice. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice RCMP ask for the public’s help in retrieving a stolen telescope