B.C. funds 85 new paramedics, 22 ambulances as demand climbs

The B.C. government is responding to a surge in 9-1-1 as calls as COVID-19 infection and activity restrictions recede, and the drug overdose crisis continues to grow.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Wednesday that the province is funding 85 new full-time paramedic positions, 30 full-time dispatchers and 22 ambulances to the system, in addition to increases in recent years. B.C. Emergency Health Service is also converting 22 rural ambulance stations to round-the-clock operation, with plans for an additional 16 stations by October.

